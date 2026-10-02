Crimson99 Releases Debut EP DAREDEVIL Produced by Koko Love

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Montreal-based alternative rock singer-songwriter Crimson99 has released her debut EP Daredevil. Alongside the full project, the artist has shared the EP's centerpiece, 'Who Am I,' a tune that sees the musician accept herself as she surrenders control and leans into hope and trusting the universe.

The EP, recorded live with a band in a single day, documents the artist's journey to self-discovery, healing and embracing imperfection. The soulful, raw project was produced by Montreal-based musician and producer Koko Love.

The first time Crimson99 recorded her voice on a microphone, she recorded 'Who Am I,' and the version on the EP is the first take. The track allows the musician to surrender, to grow closer to the person she wishes to become. Crimson99 says, 'It's about allowing love and truth to pierce through fear and hurt. It's about not listening to all the internalized voices that prevented me from walking my path. It's about trust and letting go of control and fear.'

On the recording process, done with a live band in one day, she notes, 'We recorded the whole EP in one day with a live band, but that one song we ended up keeping the take from the demo. There was just something special about it, and it felt meaningful to do so. As we say, the last shall be first and the first shall be last.'

Crimson99 is Maria Brousseau-Labbé, a Dominican-Canadian musician whose free-flowing project is a quest for self-discovery, a reconnection with spirituality and an emotional, cathartic release. The meditative tracks were recorded live with friend and Montreal artist Koko Love.

The five tracks, out now, are unconcerned with perfection. The artist shares, rather, they explore, 'finding the truth within yourself and aligning with the calling you are meant to follow. It is an imperfect yet deeply honest offering. Some of the song structures are unconventional, not necessarily shaped around high efficiency or traditional songwriting formulas, but that was never really the goal. The intention was simply to open the dam and let the ideas flow freely, not allowing overthinking or interference into the process.'

'This song is also a reminder that, as the great Sam Cooke said: 'A change gon' come, oh yes it will.' You won't always be hurting, and you won't always feel alone, but often, if not always, the only way out is through, and you need the right attitude to make it to the other side.'

The track received support from Exclaim! and The Line of Best Fit's playlists.

Raised by a Dominican mother who is a trained pianist and jazz singer, the artist had always been surrounded by music. In 2019, feeling her life marked by loneliness, excess, restlessness, and a quiet despair, she embarked on a long journey through the UK and the Himalayas. Upon returning, and meeting her now-husband, she finally allowed herself to immerse herself in a musical world of her own.

Now, Crimson99 is sharing a tender, intimate project that explores the human condition and offers a space to embrace imperfection to its fullest extent.

Daredevil EP Tracklisting

01. I Need You

02. Fix Your Eyes

03. Just Like Heaven

04. Open Up Your Heart

05. Who Am I

About Crimson99

Crimson99 is a woman walking. In pursuit of love, beauty, truth and courage, her musical project is blending elements of alternative rock, dream pop, and soul. It explores themes of identity, spirituality, love and the human condition. With a voice that moves between intimacy and power, Crimson99 creates emotionally driven songs rooted in honesty. Her debut EP Daredevil marks the beginning of an artistic journey guided by instinct, self-discovery and the desire to transcend, honor and expose parts of reality.

Photo Credit: Sophia Perras | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Sophia Perras | Download hi-res image

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 16 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me