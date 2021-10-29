Emily Scott Robinson Releases New Album 'American Siren'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Emily Scott Robinson's anticipated new album, American Siren, is out today via Oh Boy Records-her first release in partnership with the label.

Produced by Jason Richmond (The Avett Brothers, The Steep Canyon Rangers), American Siren showcases Robinson's powerful storytelling abilities as she gracefully blends imagined characters with meaningful stories and people she's encountered on her journey thus far. With these ten new songs, all of which she wrote on her own, Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely and struggling, hoping to help listeners find their place and feel less alone. In celebration of the release, the official music video for "Cheap Seats" is debuting today.

Reflecting on the record, Robinson shares, "I think that the thread running through the album is those things that call to us, and how we can't resist that call. It's about the siren songs that come up through our lives. It is bigger and riskier and more expansive than my last collection. It feels like I wrote some songs that I'm going to grow into as I continue to perform them. They're excavating some deeper stuff than I've touched on before, I think they will have a healing quality for people who listen."

In celebration of the new music, Robinson will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including upcoming shows at New York's City Vineyard, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic, Nashville's High Watt, Greensboro's Crown at Carolina Theatre, Asheville's Grey Eagle, Denver's Soiled Dove and Cambridge's Club Passim among several others. Robinson will also join Dar Williams for a series of shows in December.

Raised in Greensboro and now based in Telluride, Robinson found her way to music at age 13, when she was first exposed to the work of Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens and Dar Williams at summer camp. She went on to teach herself to play guitar and write songs, leading her to win the Telluride Troubadour Competition in 2019 and to be named a finalist at Kerrville Folk Festival's New Folk Competition in 2016. In the years since, Robinson has continued to tour extensively across the country, booking her own performances and garnering a supportive grassroots fanbase.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Cheap Seats":