Emily E. Finke Pens Tribute To Soldier Father Ahead of Veteran's Day

Inspired by her life as a soldier's daughter, Emily E. Finke leans into her roots to share a touching tribute to her father with her new, original song, "Daddy Was a Soldier." The song, released ahead of Veteran's Day, honors all service members whether soldier, marine, sailor, airman, etc. Combining elements of the country and folk music she grew up on with her own indie-classical style, "Daddy Was a Soldier" captivates the listener from the first note and touches the heart through to the last beat of the tambourine.

As a talented songwriter and lyricist, Emily sets a visual scene of life from the perspective of a military child - a life filled with many tears and constant goodbyes. The song also conveys the strength and love of her father despite being a "man built for war." It is this strength and love despite the challenges of being in a military family that Emily says has played a big role in the person she is today. While being in a military family was not always easy, being the daughter of a solider is something of which Emily is prodigiously proud.

"Daddy Was a Soldier" is released by Ashes and Embers Records on streaming platforms worldwide. The song features Emily on countless credits including musician (vocals, guitar, violin, tambourine), composer, lyricist, producer, mixing and tracking engineer, and publisher with mastering by Carlo of Solid Mastering. A music video to accompany the song will be released on Emily's YouTube channel (Emily E. Finke) on November 09, 2024.

While "Daddy Was a Solider" is inspired by her own experience as a solider's daughter, Emily hopes that the song's themes of courage and honor will resonate with all service members as well as the families of service members and anyone else who may listen. "Daddy Was a Soldier" serves as a "thank you" to all military personnel who have served this country so selflessly.

