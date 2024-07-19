Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hardy Boys is a collaborative album from songwriter/composer Emile Mosseri and jazz polymath Sam Gendel. Primarily written and recorded in a few sittings of improvisational work, the album touches on myriad genres and emotional impulses, building a sonic adventure that is engulfing and unique. Instrumental music that grabs your attention and doesn't allow you to have it be kept in the background.

To celebrate, the duo will play two intimate shows at the Philosophical Research Society Library in Los Angeles on August 22 and 23.

Of the record, Emile says:

Sam and I made this record over the course of the last couple years. We got introduced around 2021 and started hanging and making music and recording our jams. I remember one of our first sessions that ended up being the backbone of this record was recorded the morning we thought my wife went into labor. It ended up being a false alarm and the hospital sent us home and Sam and I ended up keeping our session. It was one of the more psychedelic days of my life, felt like another universe had swallowed us up for a few hours and then spit us back out into the world. Then Sam came over and we recorded a big chunk of the record and three days later my wife gave birth to our little girl.

About Emile & Sam:

As a singer, songwriter, and composer, Emile Mosseri transforms the human experience into song. Musical storytelling is his lifeblood—a talent he has shared with songwriters and directors including Miranda July, Lee Isaac Chung, Angel Olsen, Bobby Krlic, Kailtyn Aurelia Smith and more, receiving several accolades including an Academy Award nomination for his work on Minari in 2021. Emile has recently taken center stage in his own work as a performing artist. Sam Gendel is a musician and producer. He is most known for his work with the saxophone, though he is proficient on multiple instruments. His work is diverse and includes significant collaborations with a wide range of artists including Ry Cooder, Blake Mills, Sam Amidon, Laurie Anderson, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Knower, Vampire Weekend, Mach-Hommy, Louis Cole, and inc. no world. Photo Credit: Marcella Cytrynowicz

