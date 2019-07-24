Emerging Trio Mamadear Embark On Month Long Residency In France

On the heels of the release of their new 'hook-laden' single (The Country Note) "Steal Away," emerging trio MAMADEAR are embarking on a 16-date, European residency. Comprised of Kelly Bradway, Dan Wilson and Parker Bradway, the group will be performing in Monte Carlo, Monaco and opening for notable superstar acts including John Legend, Sting, Enrique Iglesias and The Jacksons.





MAMADEAR Monte Carlo, Monaco Residency Schedule





*Friday, July 26th | Red Cross Gala with John Legend

Saturday, July 27th | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival

Thursday, August 1st | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival

*Friday, August 2nd | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival with Sting

Saturday, August 3rd | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival

*Tuesday, August 6th | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival with The Jacksons

Friday, August 9th | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival

*Saturday, August 10th | Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival with Enrique Iglesias

Sunday, August 11th -Tuesday, August 13th| Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival

Thursday, August 15th -Monday, August 19th| Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival



Since its release, "Steal Away" has garnered more than 27K Spotify streams while being featured on more than 115 playlists including Spotify editorial playlists New Music Nashville and Fresh Finds: Country.



Kelly, Dan and Parker have spent the past two years honing in on their sound and what they want to portray as a group. Although "Steal Away" is the first new music since 2017, MAMADEAR has not scaled back on touring having opened for Martina McBride, Brett Eldredge, CAM, Josh Turner, Chase Bryant, Kristian Bush, Charlie Daniels and Michael Ray.



The release of "Steal Away" follows the trio's 2017 singles, "Summer Legs" and "Linger Longer." It was on a front porch in 2014 that Kelly, Dan and Parker formed MAMADEAR- named after a lovely lady with the quaintest porch in Tennessee. The inspiration for forming MAMADEAR began with intentions to grow and evolve as artists while still maintaining their humble roots.

For more information on MAMADEAR, visit www.mamadear.com.





