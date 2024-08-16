Emerging Genre-Blending Pop Artist Colby! Releases Single 'Gone To Bed'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging cross-genre artist colby! released new single, "Gone To Bed," out everywhere now. The chilling and electrifying new single introduces colby!'s dynamic draw to her lyrics and craft.

The new single received editorial coverage on Apple Music's New In Indie, New In Pop, and New In Alternative. Additionally, colby! received editorial coverage from Amazon Music on Girl Squad and Breakthrough Pop playlist.

LISTEN to "Gone To Bed" HERE.

"Gone To Bed" is about two people in a relationship who hold back, scared of liking each other too much," Colby explains. "Both believe the other deserves better, so they avoid bringing up their true feelings. Despite living in a constant state of confusion and regret, they stay together, always wishing they had expressed more."

At 14 years old, she began writing her own music and performing live with her brother while he attended Berklee College of Music. On May 28th, she released her first song, "Don't Know What To Say," which landed her on Spotify's "Local Pulse" playlist in Dallas, TX, and on Apple Music's "New In Alternative" playlist.

For more information on colby!, connect with her on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Comments