Emeli Sandé & Nile Rodgers Join for New Single 'When Someone Loves You'

Today, internationally renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé shares her latest single, a gloriously upbeat, disco-tinged jam featuring the multiple GRAMMY®-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist Nile Rodgers.

Speaking on her latest collaboration, Sandé shares, "I feel greatly privileged to have created with Nile Rodgers. He's such a legendary musician and producer, a true icon in music. His humility and passion inspired me so much in the making of the music and I feel that the excitement and positivity in the studio transmits through the song. I'm very proud of "When Someone Loves You" and I hope it brings joy to each listener."

Rodgers added, "I've loved working with Emeli over the years as she is such a special talent but I've never seen her as happy and full of life as she is right now. She has found herself and it's beautiful to behold".

The single, which premiered earlier today on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show, comes ahead of the duo's live performance set to take place in Leeds at the Temple Newsam on Sept 18. Tickets are available HERE.

The official music video will premiere today at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM BST. Watch HERE.

Earlier this year, Emeli Sandé released her critically acclaimed album 'Let's Say For Instance,' available to stream and download now via Chrysalis Records. The full length has amassed an impressive 20+ million streams to date, and features writing and production by Emeli, alongside collaborations with F A L L E N, Naughty Boy, Booker T, Ollie Green, Henri Davies, and others.

'Let's Say For Instance' marks her first release on an independent label, and a brand-new era of Emeli's expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves. The sixteen-track album includes singles 'There Isn't Much', 'Brighter Days', 'Look What You've Done' 'Family', as well as current focus single 'Ready To Love.'

'Let's Say For Instance' sees Emeli opening herself up to a wealth of sonic possibilities, exploring new territory through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more. Thematically, inspiration on the album took many forms: from falling madly in love on 'July 25th' and 'September 8th', to encouraging self confidence on 'Yes You Can', describing the lyrics as "the light at the end of the tunnel" digging deeper beyond the often simplified portrayal of mental health and depression, to 'Another One', on the conversation of race equality.

With full creative control, it sees Emeli freeing herself from the expectations of others, flexing her holistic skills as a musician, songwriter, producer and vocalist in new, versatile ways. In her words: "'an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal".

Emeli Sandé is one of Britain's most successful living songwriters. Her debut album Our Version of Events, which sold over 5.4 million copies to date, was the biggest selling album in the UK of 2012 and the second biggest selling of 2013, and is certified platinum eight times in the UK and Ireland.

Emeli followed it with critically acclaimed Long Live The Angels in 2016, the Kingdom Coming EP in 2017 and Real Life which hit the top 10 in 2019. With 19 million singles sold including 3 x UK No. 1 singles, 6 million albums and four BRIT awards (including Best Female twice), Emeli received an MBE for Services to Music in 2018 and in July 2019 she became the University of Sunderland's Chancellor.

In between her own records, she has recently collaborated with UK rap and grime giants, including Bugzy Malone's 'Welcome to the Hood' and Ghett's 'Sonya', featured on his Mercury Prize-nominated record Conflict of Interest. Other collaborations that span Emeli's career include Kendrick Lamar, Giggs, Loski, Wretch 32, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Jools Holland, Nile Rodgers and many more.

Listen to the new single here: