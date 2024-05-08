Eloise Viola Releases Title Track of Debut Album 'Glasshouse'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eloise Viola has released her brand new single ‘Glasshouse’. It is the title track of her forthcoming debut album, out this Friday (May 10th).



‘Glasshouse’ is a glorious disco track with staccato strings and infectious hooks which brings to mind the likes of Lizzo and Dua Lipa whilst being identifiably Eloise Viola. Lyrically however, the song tackles issues with eating disorders and was inspired by a specific article celebrating the return of heroin chic, a 90s fashion trend that seemed to celebrate painfully skinny bodies.



“It started off as me talking directly to the author of that article, like “'who do you think you are saying what is and what is not ‘in’ about my body? What you have written has made me feel s”,” explains Eloise of the meaning behind the track. “Everyone thought it was such an unusual image and name for a song. It felt like such a metaphor for the album – the transparency and vulnerability. Glass is strong and see-through but can also be fragile. The house is this idea that your mind and your body are your home and you need to treat it kindly, and delicately.”



Eloise Viola’s forthcoming debut album Glasshouse is a passionate pop record from the London-based singer, songwriter and vocal powerhouse, which shares her messages of self-love, self-empowerment and hard-won independent strength.



It also features the singles ‘Delicate’, ‘Listen’, and ‘Electricity’, with the latter song proving a widespread hit. Not only has it achieved strong UK radio support including BBC Radio 2 and BBC Introducing on Radio 1, but it has become a hit in Latin America and also topped the fan-voted chart at EDM Radio Spain for five months.



BBC Introducing continue to be a strong advocate for Eloise ahead of the album and will be airing a live session from the singer the day before the album release.



Glasshouse has been written and created in LA, Nashville and London, and its thirteen songs – influenced by the likes of Robyn, Griff, Becky Hill and Holly Humberstone – chart Eloise Viola's journey from battles with body issues, mental health and loss of confidence, through to the strong, powerful woman she is today, keen to pass on what she's learned along the way.



The release of Glasshouse will also be accompanied by a multi-episode podcast Glasshouse: Laid Bare, allowing Eloise to explore the themes on the album in-depth for her fans. In this documentary style podcast, Eloise shares the unfiltered stories behind how these songs marked her lowest points, and the lessons that lifted her onto a path to healing, self-empowerment, and self-love. It’s heart-warming, insightful and you can laugh along with her honest recollection of the ups and downs of her personal life and career.



Eloise will also be supporting Rebecca Ferguson on her UK tour running through May and June 2024.

ELOISE VIOLA – ON TOUR WITH REBECCA FERGUSON

17/05 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

18/05 – Cardiff, New Theatre

19/05 – Basingstoke, Anvil

24/05 – York, Barbican

25/05 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

26/05 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

31/05 – London, Cadogan Hall

01/06 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

02/06 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

GLASSHOUSE TRACK LISTING

Electricity Listen 999 Paper Hunger Lifetime Delicate Glasshouse Spaceship Alone Easy Moments Higher

