Elliott Skinner Releases HOW FAR WE'VE COME EP via Ninja Tune
The singer-songwriter is currently on tour with anaiis and will headline TAKETWO: SONGS IN THE KEY OF LIFE celebrating Stevie Wonder's landmark album.
Elliott Skinner has released his debut solo EP How Far We've Come via Ninja Tune, along with the EP's focus track 'Carols of My Mind' featuring Victoria Canal and Radamiz.
Skinner is currently on tour across North America supporting anaiis and will headline TakeTwo: Songs in the Key of Life in New York City on September 25th – a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Stevie Wonder's landmark album. He has also been announced as a guest performer at a forthcoming show from The Cinematic Orchestra at London's St. Paul's Cathedral on October 29th.
The EP's compositions include lead single 'Don't Be a Runner,' which Rolling Stone named a 'Song You Need to Know,' and 'That Kid' featuring Jensen McRae, whose video features movement by Skinner's frequent collaborator, artist and scholar Dr. Jehbreal Muhammad Jackson. Both songs feature visuals directed by Simon Morrison and styling by Paco Lampecinado. A short film directed by Morrison highlighting the EP's tracks is expected in the coming weeks.
Texas-raised Skinner is stepping out on his own with the release of the new project, after working alongside artists including Jon Batiste, Zayne Malik, Chance the Rapper, Saya Gray, Eryn Allen Kane, Leon Bridges, Samora Pinderhughes, Amos Lee, and more over the last decade. Skinner spent a decade in New York City learning what community, practice, and art mean to him.
How Far We've Come encompasses themes of life and effort and the power of reflection – the doubt that can fill your mind and make you question your worth; the feeling of getting older and returning to the wonder in childhood; trying and observing the ways to make life more meaningful. The six-song set is Skinner's first body of work released under his own name and follows his 2025 singles 'Recalling' and 'I Linger On.'
The project comes twenty years after he wrote his first song and, he notes, 'All of that time and experience was needed for me to understand the artist I have become and am becoming. This is an introduction to the world that I've been building.'
Of the project, Skinner continues: 'There is no other way to describe my music other than Black. Following in the footsteps of my ancestors and inspirations – the sonic experimentation, the self realisation, the expression as a necessary tool for survival - to not only pursue to understand oneself, but to understand others. That's what black music has done since my people were singing from porch to porch and from pew to pew. It shortened the space between us all. My sound is part of this lineage. It's something we need more of. Something that feels from the earth – organic. Made by people for people.'
Elliott Skinner Tour Dates
Sep 18 Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union Theater**
Sep 19 Chicago, IL - Szold Hall**
Sep 22 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall**
Sep 23 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère**
Sep 25 New York, NY - The Pocket^
Sep 27 Washington, DC - Songbyrd**
Sep 28 Philadelphia, PA - Ethical Society**
Sep 30 New York, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church**
**notes dates with Anaiis
^TakeTwo: Songs in the Key of Life
Tracklist
'An Introduction'
'What Kind of Friend Am I'
'Carols of My Mind' feat. Victoria Canal & Radamiz
'That Kid' feat. Jensen McRae
'Carry The Devil's Side'
Photo Credit: Stefan Kohli
Photo Credit: Stefan Kohli
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