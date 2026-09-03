Kiko Mizuhara Releases Debut Solo Single "FEELIN' WEE" via Stones Throw

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Kiko Mizuhara has released her debut solo single, 'Feelin' Wee,' out now via Stones Throw.

Kiko Mizuhara has always loved to sing karaoke, belting out numbers by Stevie Wonder, Kyu Sakamoto, and Whitney Houston in the privacy of the booth, but now she's adding another string to her creative bow with 'Feelin' Wee,' her first official release of music.

After Kiko covered Haruomi Hosono's 'Fuku Wa Uchi Oni Wa Soto' in 2025 in collaboration with her sister, Yuka, and artist and producer John Carroll Kirby, John encouraged her to write her own lyrics and eventually record music.

Kiko says, 'I think human beings are like diamonds. Depending on the angle, you see completely different sides. Because I have so many different sides, expressing them through music felt like a really fun and liberating process. 'Feeling Wee' comes from a free, imaginative space – funky, mysterious, and playful.'

The music video, directed by Luke Casey, takes place on a fantastical moving set. Dancers and extras dressed in black, wheel in props like windows, snowcapped mountains, stars, and planets. Other scenes show John Carroll Kirby in a room covered in keyboards, playing multiple instruments at a time with an extra set of hands that appear out of thin air. Highly stylized and informed by her time as a fashion tastemaker, 'Feelin' Wee' is a delightful psychedelic journey that feels singularly Kiko.

Music has always been an essential part of Kiko's life – her mother is an opera singer, her father a connoisseur, and her sister a DJ. She explains, 'Music is essential. It allows me to step into different characters and emotions, and that translates into the way I move and express myself. Music can completely shift the mood in an instant.'

Photo Credit: Chiara Croserio



Photo Credit: Chiara Croserio

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