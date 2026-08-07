Jazzy Releases New Single MY PEOPLE Ahead of 2026 UK & Ireland Tour

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Dublin electronic artist Jazzy has released a new single, MY PEOPLE, via Chaos Records. The track follows her bass-house collaboration with Chris Lorenzo and serves as a tribute to her hometown, according to the announcement. The release comes ahead of a UK and Ireland headline tour that will include a show at Dublin's 3Arena, and precedes her debut album, PEACE & PATIENCE, set for release on October 23rd.

Following the massive success of her bass-house collaboration 'Invisible' with Chris Lorenzo, breakout electronic dance sensation Jazzy returns with her highly anticipated follow-up single, 'My People'.

Released via Chaos Records, the track is a powerful tribute to her hometown, celebrating the community, the people, and the Dublin streets that shaped her journey.

While 'Invisible' showcased Jazzy's ability to dominate global club floors alongside bass-house royalty, 'My People' turns the lens inward. Written by Jazzy, Mark Ralph (Josh Baker, Skepta, Becky Hill, Max & Luke Dean), Theo Hutchcraft (Calvin Harris, HURTS) and Guillaume Alric (from duo The Blaze). The track seamlessly weaves together her signature euphoric house energy, sleek late-night pop, and deeply personal storytelling. It serves as a love letter to her origins, a reminder of where she comes from as her global star continues to rise.

Jazzy's highly anticipated debut studio album Peace & Patience, is out October 23rd. To celebrate the release, Jazzy has announced her brand-new Peace & Patience Headline Tour. The live run features high-profile UK dates at legendary venues, like London's The Cause and Bristol's Document, culminating in a homecoming milestone: her biggest headline show to date at Dublin's iconic 3Arena (13,000 capacity) on October 24th.

Ahead of her own headline Autumn tour, Jazzy is set for a monumental summer on the stage. Following their hit summer anthem collaboration 'Satisfy', Jazzy is set to hit the road as the main support for global superstar Calvin Harris across a run of massive outdoor stadium shows this summer. The tour kicks off with a monumental hometown return for Harris at Glasgow's Hampden Park, a massive 52,000-capacity. Before heading to Dublin at Malahide Castle (27,500 capacity) and Marlay Park (40,000 capacity) and Belfast's Belsonic at Ormeau Park (20,000 capacity). Alongside these UK and Irish dates, Jazzy will also join the multi-platinum producer for a performance at the legendary Ushuaïa Ibiza, cementing her status as one of electronic music's most exciting live acts.

Tickets for the 'Peace & Patience' headline tour are on sale now.

Tour Dates

Oct 24: 3Arena, Dublin

Nov 13: Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

Nov 14: The Telegraph Building, Belfast

Nov 20: Mint Warehouse, Leeds

Nov 21: Digital, Newcastle

Nov 28: Document, Bristol

Dec 11: The Cause, London

Dec 19: SWG3, Glasgow

About

Dublin's very own Jazzy is arguably the most exciting dance artist in Ireland right now. As Spotify's most streamed female DJ/vocalist globally and the most streamed female electronic act on SoundCloud, she has shattered records by amassing over 1 billion catalogue streams in just three years. A bonafide hitmaker, Jazzy has secured two #1 singles in Ireland alongside a staggering five Top 20 singles in the UK (including three Top 10s).

Beyond her solo dominance, she has released a string of wide-ranging collaborations with global dance contemporaries, lending her infectious blend of unforgettable melodies and resonant lyrics to massive tracks like 'Satisfy' with Calvin Harris, 'High On Me' with Rossi., 'No Bad Vibes' with KILIMANJARO, and the Top 5 smash hit 'Somedays' alongside Sonny Fodera & D.O.D.

This phenomenal run has earned her nominations for two BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello, and a MOBO Award, while landing her as a DJ MAG global print cover star. Fresh off her completely sold-out 2025/26 UK tour, each new release further cements Jazzy's name within the permanent dance music canon.

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