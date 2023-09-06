Ellie Goulding Announces Special Intimate U.S. Shows This Fall With Orchestra

Ellie Goulding Announces Special Intimate U.S. Shows This Fall With Orchestra

Multiplatinum-selling singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding has announced a limited three-night-run of special concert events in the U.S. this fall.

The three shows include New York City on Thursday, November 16, at the Kings Theatre with the Wordless Music Orchestra; San Francisco on Monday, November 20, at Davies Symphony Hall with the San Francisco Symphony; and Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 22, where she makes her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. 

Tickets will be available via a special artist pre-sale on Thursday, September 7, at 10am PDT. For more information, please visit https://www.elliegoulding.com/.  

Tickets for all shows go on sale widely on Friday, September 8, at 10am PDT. To purchase tickets to Ellie Goulding’s performance with the San Francisco Symphony on November 20, visit sfsymphony.org/ellie.  

Ellie’s vision to perform with orchestra will come to life on the concert stage at these intimate shows, giving fans a rare opportunity to catch the global superstar in a truly unique setting. A passionate classical music fan herself, Ellie will be performing reimagined versions of hits and fan favorites from her wildly popular career-spanning catalogue, all arranged for orchestra. The shows will also feature selections from her latest critically acclaimed album, Higher Than Heaven, out now on Interscope Records.   

Ellie has a voice that can pierce through bass-heavy club music, dance atop piano ballads, and breezily run up the hill of artsy synth-pop. Forbes raved, “Goulding has gotten crafting pop songs down to a science,” while Billboard and Rolling Stone included Higher Than Heaven on their “Best Of 2023 So Far” album round-ups.

Goulding recently nabbed a coveted Official Chart Double in the UK, topping both the Official Singles and the Official Albums Chart. Spending eight weeks at #1 with her Calvin Harris collab “Miracle,” her new album Higher Than Heaven also became her fourth chart-topping LP. Ellie now joins Adele as the British female solo artist with the most Number 1 albums to their name, with four apiece. “Miracle” also topped the U.S. Dance Radio Chart, while the song has over 434 million global streams.  

To date, Ellie Goulding has earned 10 platinum singles, four #1 UK albums, two BRIT Awards, a Grammy Award nomination, and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 28 million albums and 230 million singles and amassed 50 billion streams worldwide. Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams. With more than 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she earned YouTube’s Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6.8 billion views globally.   

A long-standing activist and philanthropist, Ellie uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. Her environmental work dates to 2017, when she was awarded the UN’s New Voices Award; in recognition of her wider activism, she became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. In 2022 Ellie also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner, was named an ambassador for the WWF, and was honored by the UN Association as a Humanitarian of the Year. 



