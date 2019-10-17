Elli K Brings New Life To American Classic 'The Shadow Of Your Smile'

When Paul Francis Weber and Johnny Mandel created "The Shadow of Your Smile" for the 1965 film The Sandpiper, they may not have known that the beautiful piece would go on as an American Classic. First, Tony Bennett lent his acclaimed vocals and led the song to win Song of the Year at the 1966 Grammy Awards and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Throughout the decades, artists have tackled the classic, and now, Korean artist Elli K lends her breathtakingly subdued vocals to recreate the intense feelings of parting love.

Delving into her inspiration to take on "The Shadows of Your Smile", Elli says, "I wanted to sing about the end of the road, where it is leading to a new beginning. The poetic lyrics of "The Shadow of Your Smile" was a perfect match for what I was envisioning, and the rhythm of the music made the breakup feel not so sad. This song is 'the acceptance of breakup,' 'freedom of soul,' and 'the reverberation of love.'"

Following the delicacy of the first US single "Dawn", "The Shadow of Your Smile" earns a modern simplicity from through Elli K's vision. She connects her attenuated vocals with a smooth jazz backing. This combination helps "The Shadow of Your Smile" keep its emotional impact, first heard from Tony Bennett, but also gives it new life.

The current release of "The Shadow of Your Smile", furthers to depict Elli K's artistic vision for her upcoming record Love Collage, which will be out in March 2020. She will be following the single with a music video, which will further breathe new life into the classic. Be sure to follow Elli K on social media for all music exclusives and updates.

