Elles Bailey Releases New Album 'Beneath the Neon Glow'

Blending British roots, Americana, and blues, Elles Bailey’s highly anticipated new album, Beneath The Neon Glow, arrives with a surge of excitement and soul-stirring power. Produced by the acclaimed Dan Weller (Enter Shikari), this ten-track masterpiece showcases Elles’ unmatched ability to weave together stories of love, heartbreak, and resilience, all while setting them against a backdrop of captivating melodies and raw emotion.

Elles, known for her smoky voice and dynamic stage presence, delivers a deeply personal exploration of love in its many forms. From the fleeting moments that take your breath away to the enduring bonds that stand the test of time, Beneath The Neon Glow offers listeners an intimate look into the emotional spectrum. With her trusted live band by her side, Elles infuses each track with vulnerability and honesty, creating an album that’s both a sonic delight and a heartfelt journey.

“I might be new to some people, but I have been around for quite a long while. I'm not here for a flash-in-the-pan moment. I want a long-term career in music. I love what I do. I love that I get to take it around the world. So if I can continue to do that, and just play to larger audiences and continue to grow, that's exactly what I'll do,” says Elles, reflecting on her career and her vision for the future.

Elles Bailey is no stranger to success. With a Top 50 album achieved independently, a dedicated and growing fanbase, and a collection of awards that would make any artist proud, she’s ready to take things to the next level. Beneath The Neon Glow is the perfect vehicle for this journey, with its rich, genre-blending sound and powerful storytelling.

Her accolades include:

UK Song of the Year 2020 at the Americana Awards UK

Album of the Year 2020/2023 at the UKBlues Awards

Artist of the Year 2020/2021/2023 at the UKBlues Awards

Artist & Live Act of the Year 2023 at the Americana Awards UK

Elles’ previous album, Shining in the Half Light, was a critical and commercial triumph, debuting at #1 on the Official Blues Charts, #2 on the Official Americana Charts, and #4 on the Official Independent Charts. Elles Bailey has secured an impressive Top 20 spot in the Official UK Album Charts, landing at #12 with her latest release, 'Beneath The Neon Glow' marking a significant milestone for the independent artist.

Elles Bailey’s love for the road continues to be a defining element of her career. 2024 is shaping up to be another banner year for this tireless performer, with a huge UK headline tour on the horizon, including a date at London’s iconic Islington Assembly Hall on November 2nd. Fans can secure their tickets HERE.

