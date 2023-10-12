Eliza Rose Announces Autumn/Winter 'Selecta Tour'

Eliza Rose is headed back on the road as she shares news of her latest European tour.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Eliza Rose Announces Autumn/Winter 'Selecta Tour'

Just as she wraps up her latest US tour, double Brit Awards nominee Eliza Rose announces she's headed back on the road as she shares news of her latest European tour.

Kicking off November 4th in Paris at Badaboum, and ending with her biggest London show to date at Drumsheds on the 2nd December, this month long tour will see her take some of her unrivaled vinyl DJ skills and finest underground selections to cities including Belfast, Dublin, Berlin, Oslo and Manchester for the Circo Loco Warehouse Project.  

Fans at Drumsheds can also expect a brand new live DJ offering from Eliza. The first iteration of this compelling live show debuted earlier this year at Color Factory in London dazzling fans and media with a runaway in the dancefloor, drag queens and vogue dancers, visuals and more.

Last month, Eliza Rose took fans on a journey to her psychedelic universe once again with the release of “Take You There”. The single also dropped alongside a special rework by Detroit's finest, Omar S, and followed her highly anticipated B.O.T.A. follow up “Better Love” and recent summer smash “Pleasure Peak” with the Martinez Brothers. Through her recent releases and mind melting DJ sets, Eliza continues to show the breadth of her artistry - from “an addictive dancefloor-filler that pulls on the heartstrings” (The Face) to tracks with a tougher more raw underground sonic appeal.  

About Eliza Rose

Eliza Rose is proof of the magic within UK underground club culture. Brit nominated for “Best Dance Act” and “Song Of The Year”, the Hackney-born vocalist and DJ is responsible for worldwide smash ‘“B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” - track that saw her crowned as the first female DJ to reach Number One in 20 years for two consecutive weeks during an 8 week top 10 stint.

Now certified platinum and boasting over 160M streams on Spotify alone, Eliza Rose has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more. She was nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Act” at the 2023 MOBO's where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for “Best Track” at the DJ Mag Awards.

This success has been in the works ever since Eliza began working at Shoreditch's Flashback Records aged 15, coming to circle East London's clubs and festivals as a DJ. Inspired by vocal icons including Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse as well as golden age R&B such as Aaliyah and Destiny's Child, plus the sketchy garage raves she started going to when underage, her love of vinyl found her amassing a collection of her own, digging for gems old and new that she knows will make the dancefloor go off.

Now armed with a hybrid DJ-plus-vocals show that pays homage to queer culture's importance in dance music, and new productions that she's working on, Eliza is ready for the next chapter. With MOBO and Brit nominations, plaques, magazine covers and a world tour under her belt, she's straddling both the underground and global superstardom.

EU TOUR DATES

Nov 4 - Badaboum, Paris

Nov 10 - Banana Block, Belfast

Nov 11 - Centre Point, Dublin

Nov 12 - Paper, Berlin

Nov 24 - Jaegar, Oslo

Nov 25 - Circoloco, Warehouse Project, Manchester

Dec 2 - False Idols, Drumheads, London

 Photo Credit: Aminata Cham



