Eli & Fur Release 'You're So High (10 Years On)'

Iconic dance music duo Eli & Fur have released an addictive re-imagination of their seminal single, “You're So High (10 Years On).” Celebrating a decade within the industry, the pair have marked the occasion with the track which also sees the relaunch of their very own record label, NYX Music.

Paying respect to the original, “You're So High (10 Years On)” preserves its signature hypnotic sound while embracing a more melodic, techno-infused vibe that brings it into the contemporary soundscape of 2023.

On the single, Eli & Fur said: “We wrote ‘You're So High' together 10 years ago. It was at the very beginning of our career and it came purely from the heart. We wanted to create something infectious and emotional — featuring our own vocals — that would also be a moment on the dance floor, something we still strive to do today. The original will always be the original, but we loved reworking the song that started it all and breathing fresh life into it.

As a duo, we have been on such a journey, navigating highs, lows and all of the incredible moments in between. It's with passion and gratitude that we continue to love doing what we do: making music and playing it to people all over the world.

“You're So High” grew completely organically through the power of music blogs and word of mouth, without charts or hype and found a life of its own over a long period of time. “You're So High” has resonated with audiences globally, amassing over 150 million streams across streaming platforms. The track remains etched in the memories of fans and propelled the London-based duo to the forefront of the international house & techno scene.

The release is also the first to mark the relaunch of Eli & Fur's very own record label, NYX Music. Initially set up as a vehicle for their own releases, including fan favorite “Coming Back” as well as remixes by Maya Jane Coles, Harry Romero, and Audiojack, the label will emerge in a new direction as it explores the two sides of music the pair love - dancefloor and the more introspective side of electronic music.

With additional releases on the horizon, the label focuses on shining a light on other creatives (talents, musicians, songwriters, and producers) the duo really believe in, bringing diverse electronic tracks with soul, emotion, and true artistry to listeners everywhere.

On the label relaunch, Eli & Fur add: “It's incredibly important to us to have a creative outlet where we can be involved in every part of the decision making, the timeline, the artistic direction, and most importantly the music. We want to make sure we are working with musicians, singers or artists that have something that sets them apart. We're looking to further explore both the club side as well as a more emotive and interesting B side. We are so excited to build something we can be proud of and we can't wait to share with you what we have found!”

About Eli & Fur:

Eli & Fur's unwavering passion for producing, songwriting, and performing, plus a flair for creating dark emotive dance anthems, have led the duo to international success. Their sonic aesthetic marries a mysterious and enigmatic mood with evocative vocals, cascading synths, and rolling basslines - a heady mix that is both addictive and mesmerizing.

Their chemistry on the decks is intoxicating and has seen them seduce dancefloors from Los Angeles to Berlin and grace the big stages at festivals including Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields, as well as headlining London's Printworks. With over 250 million global streams, Eli & Fur has garnered media praise from the likes of NPR, Billboard, Forbes, Teen Vogue, Clash, DJ Magazine, Rolling Stone India, and Hollywood Life in addition to appearing on Boiler Room, Cercle and BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix.

It's also no surprise that the duo have come to the attention of the fashion world, being featured in Vogue, performing at several shows for Christian Dior, and collaborating with Stella McCartney, The Kooples, and Yves Saint Laurent.