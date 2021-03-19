Eleri Angharad Releases New Single 'Delete It'

Eleri Angharad has released the follow up single to 2020's seductive country-pop hit New Sin, Delete It and is out now via all major streaming/digital download platforms. Delete It sees Eleri return to her country-pop roots with a piano led track about anticipation.

Delete It sees Eleri Angharad explore her own feelings of anticipation and anxiety around a WhatsApp conversation. She asks the question to either send or delete the message "I Love You."

It's a reflection of how current society currently lives, sending endless messages but not being able to express yourself fully without that human interaction. The lyrics and vocals make you feel like you're sitting right next to her, as she overthinks everything she's said as she sees the anxiety inducing 'typing...'appear.

Delete It is a snapshot of everyone's lives with an opening verse that questions and invites the listener into the inner dilemma in Eleri's mind. The track is moody, relatable and captures that darkness of our own battles with mental health. The excellent production adds to the emotional core of the song from long-time producer Lee House (XY&O, Catrin Finch) and is co-written with Write Like a Girl founder Beth Keeping.

"Delete It is one of my most personal tracks to date, it describes a moment where I wanted to express my emotions but not damage a friendship. It's about weighing up the pros and cons of sending I Love You; will I hear back the same message and feel incredible or not get the answer I want and deal with rejection and potential loss? The song represents a pivotal point in my personal life" Eleri reflects

The lyric video for Delete It which is also out now on YouTube, was made by Eleri on her phone. It captures the volleying of messages between her and Mr. Right from the song. CLICK HERE to Watch

Eleri will also perform at The British Country Music Festival at Winter Gardens, Blackpool on 3-5 September 2021. Tickets are available through www.britishcountrymusicfestival.com

We don't need reminding that 2020 was an extremely difficult year for independent artists but, Eleri Angharad released two singles; Blank Walls (April) which has surpassed 190,000 streams on Spotify alone and New Sin (November) which has beaten her own individual 24 hour, weekly and monthly streaming records and currently has been streamed over 100,000 times. New Sin was playlisted over 3,000 times and continues to grow!

Her numbers have been backed up with positive critical success from influential new music blog Fresh on the Net, hailing her as 'Kacey Musgraves meets London Grammar.' and leaving Country Hits Radio's, Matt Spracklen speechless, hailing it "A much needed fresh spin on country music"

Eleri also runs her own her own weekly lives series, Eleri's Sunday Sessions, a collaborative stream with artists from across the globe, which will return for a third season.

"I wanted to do something different with a live stream so, I created the Sunday Sessions where I invite another artist to come and perform songs alongside me, and discuss our influences. We've been connecting music lovers with new artists and it's led to some exciting collaborations, which Delete It has come from"

Eager to help others, Eleri also started her own social media and PR company Mondaay Media and joined forces with singer/songwriter Naomi Rae to create Siren Songwriting, a female song writing community designed to create a safe and collaborative space for women.

2019, was no gap year either as she finally released her debut album Earthbound to critical acclaim. "Eleri Angharad is most certainly one to watch and takes the listener on a rather impressive journey" - (Rebecca Haslam, God is in the TV Zine) and the title track was added to the Welsh A-List on BBC Radio Wales. Eleri Angharad also managed to squeeze in 3 complete tours covering the UK and mainland Europe over 39 dates, two sell out launch parties in Cardiff and Swansea all to support the release. This was following on from her previous success of her first Welsh language single Dal Fi, A-listed on BBC Radio Cymru and her music has also been played on by Tom Robinson on BBC 6 Music.

Delete It by Eleri Angharad is out on Friday 19th March via all major streaming and digital download platforms.