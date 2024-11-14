Elderbrook Unveils Huge ‘Another Touch’ North American 2025 Tour

Presales tickets go live on Wednesday, November 20th at 10am local time with all tickets going on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time.
GRAMMY®-nominated multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Elderbrook has announced his huge ‘Another Touch’ US & Canada tour, running from March 20th to May 10th, 2025.
Presales tickets go live on Wednesday, November 20th at 10am local time with all tickets going on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time. Sign up for early access to presale tickets and more info HERE.
Across 30 dates with over 150,000+ tickets available, the tour will see Elderbrook perform his highly anticipated third album, ‘Another Touch’, live. Released on October 25th, the 12-track LP includes collaborations with the likes of Shimza, Carlita and George FitzGerald and takes listeners through emotive, delicate earworms on the likes of ‘Shallow Water’ and ‘Ain’t Losin’ You’, as well as epic dancefloor anthems, like the huge Vintage Culture collab, ‘Run’
Elderbrook will hit up some of North America’s most legendary venues on the tour. On April 11th, he’ll return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. His previous performance there was recorded, and you can watch ‘Glad I Found You’ LIVE at Red Rocks HERE. Other highlights include the historic Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on April 4th, the incredible The Torch Coliseum in LA on April 5th, and New York City’s scenic rooftop-based venue Pier 17 on May 1st. The tour also includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, and many, many more iconic cities.
Following the success of his pivotal third album, Elderbrook is ready to bring his incredible live performance to audiences across the US and Canada, connecting with fans who have eagerly anticipated the Elderbrook stage experience.
Thursday, March 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Saturday, March 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Wednesday, March 26 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Thursday, March 27 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
Saturday, March 29 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Tuesday, April 1 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory - Spokane
Wednesday, April 2 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory - Boise
Thursday, April 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Friday, April 4 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Saturday, April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch LA
Wednesday, April 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Thursday, April 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
Friday, April 11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, April 16 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Thursday, April 17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Friday, April 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Saturday, April 19 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Tuesday, April 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
Wednesday, April 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Thursday, April 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Friday, April 25 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre
Saturday, April 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Tuesday, April 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Wednesday, April 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Thursday, May 1 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Saturday, May 3 - Washington, DC - Echostage
Wednesday, May 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Thursday, May 8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Friday, May 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Saturday, May 10 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
