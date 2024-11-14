Elderbrook Unveils Huge ‘Another Touch’ North American 2025 Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY®-nominated multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Elderbrook has announced his huge ‘Another Touch’ US & Canada tour, running from March 20th to May 10th, 2025.

﻿Presales tickets go live on Wednesday, November 20th at 10am local time with all tickets going on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10am local time. Sign up for early access to presale tickets and more info HERE.

Across 30 dates with over 150,000+ tickets available, the tour will see Elderbrook perform his highly anticipated third album, ‘Another Touch’, live. Released on October 25th, the 12-track LP includes collaborations with the likes of Shimza, Carlita and George FitzGerald and takes listeners through emotive, delicate earworms on the likes of ‘Shallow Water’ and ‘Ain’t Losin’ You’, as well as epic dancefloor anthems, like the huge Vintage Culture collab, ‘Run’

Elderbrook will hit up some of North America’s most legendary venues on the tour. On April 11th, he’ll return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. His previous performance there was recorded, and you can watch ‘Glad I Found You’ LIVE at Red Rocks HERE. Other highlights include the historic Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on April 4th, the incredible The Torch Coliseum in LA on April 5th, and New York City’s scenic rooftop-based venue Pier 17 on May 1st. The tour also includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, and many, many more iconic cities.

Following the success of his pivotal third album, Elderbrook is ready to bring his incredible live performance to audiences across the US and Canada, connecting with fans who have eagerly anticipated the Elderbrook stage experience.

Elderbrook 2025 North American Tour Dates:

Thursday, March 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, March 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Wednesday, March 26 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Thursday, March 27 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Saturday, March 29 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Tuesday, April 1 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory - Spokane

Wednesday, April 2 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory - Boise

Thursday, April 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Friday, April 4 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Saturday, April 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch LA

Wednesday, April 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Thursday, April 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Friday, April 11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, April 16 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Thursday, April 17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Friday, April 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Saturday, April 19 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tuesday, April 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

Wednesday, April 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Thursday, April 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Friday, April 25 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre

Saturday, April 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Tuesday, April 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Wednesday, April 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Thursday, May 1 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Saturday, May 3 - Washington, DC - Echostage

Wednesday, May 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Thursday, May 8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Friday, May 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Saturday, May 10 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

