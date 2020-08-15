Elderbrook Releases 'Why Do We Shake In The Cold'

The album will be released September 18.

Grammy-nominated artist to watch ELDERBROOK delivers a stunning new video for the title track from his debut album 'WHY DO WE SHAKE IN THE COLD?', arriving September 18th via Big Beat Records. The ethereal new video - which follows on from an exemplary run of visuals from his debut body of work - encapsulates the overarching emotions of the song, dialing up the importance of human connection.

Speaking on the new video and the title track for his upcoming debut album, ELDERBROOK shares; "This is about people needing people. The idea that we shake in the cold to let other people know that we need them close. Though I'm not sure this is a scientifically valid theory, the idea is something that I love. That we show we are sad to let others know we need them. That's why I named the album after Elderbrook's theory of humanity and shaking. A lot of this album explores themes that are based around people needing people and I couldn't think of anything more perfect."

Grammy and Ivor Novello nominated, live phenomenon, producer, singer, songwriter ELDERBROOK continues to cement himself as a multi-faceted talent who can effortlessly explore and push boundaries within his genre. Collaborations with Diplo, Camelphat, Black Coffee, Blonde, and Rudimental have earnt him a revered global reputation as an artist in demand.

Expect an exemplary debut record that intricately explores themes of identity, emotion and the importance of human connection, presenting ELDERBROOK as a unique artist in the crossover electronic space making emotive, uplifting music with a sensitive storytelling element attached to it. ELDERBROOK has been slowly teasing moments from his outstanding debut album, which has gained plaudits from Annie Mac + Pete Tong, Billboard, SPIN, Forbes, Notion, Wonderland, Clash, and many more.

Speaking on the album narrative, he shares; "Sonically, the album brings my sound back to a more indie/alternative world than I've been in a while. Still taking my love of electronic music but mixing it together with music styles I started with and that I've always been inspired by."

