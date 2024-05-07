Eels Unveil New Single 'If I'm Gonna Go Anywhere' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically acclaimed rock group EELS has unveiled a new single “If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere”. The song is the third offering from their upcoming fifteenth studio album EELS TIME!, out on June 7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam.

About the track, EELS leader Mark Oliver Everett aka E says, "If you’re gonna make a choice, why not make the nice choice?”

Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, the new album EELS TIME! consists of twelve brand new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more. The new album follows a busy 2023 for EELS, where they finally hit the road for their long-awaited Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America and brought the year to a close by releasing their second ‘Best Of’ compilation album EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2.

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 14 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.

EELS TIME! TRACK LIST

1. TIME

2. WE WON’T SEE HER LIKE AGAIN

3. GOLDY

4. SWEET SMILE

5. HAUNTED HERO

6. IF I’M GONNA GO ANYWHERE

7. AND YOU RUN

8. LAY WITH THE LAMBS

9. SONG FOR YOU KNOW WHO

10. I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S TRUE

11. ON THE BRIDGE

12. LET’S BE LUCKY

Photo Credit: Gus Black

