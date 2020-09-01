Eels Release Surprise Single 'Who You Say You Are'

Watch the new lyric video here.

Following the surprise single release of 'Baby Let's Make It Real', EELS have unveiled a new track titled 'Who You Say You Are'. Listen and watch the lyric video below. The song was recorded at the EELS' Los Feliz, California studio. A limited edition 7" single of 'Baby Let's Make It Real' and 'Who You Say You Are' is also released today, limited to 500 copies and available HERE.

Band leader Mark Oliver Everett a.k.a. E says:

"Here's a way to forget your troubles for 2 minutes and 55 seconds. Listen to this song and think about my problems instead. You're welcome!"

'Who You Say You Are' and 'Baby Let's Make It Real' mark the first new EELS music since their 2018 album release, 'The Deconstruction'. Their first in four years, the album was released to widespread acclaim and described as "another EELS album to treasure" by MOJO, "overwhelming" by Uncut, and "a career-straddling greatest hits collection, in which all the 'hits' are brand new," by CLASH.

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 12 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly-acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.

2015 saw the release of the band's extraordinary Royal Albert Hall live album and concert film. In the same year, the band's "Fresh Blood" served as the theme song to HBO's "The Jinx" and from 2016 to 2018 E appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix original series "Love." EELS released their 12th studio album, and first in four years, 'The Deconstruction' in April 2018 and toured America and Europe in 2018 and 2019.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Gus Black

