Eden Prince Releases New Club Hit, 'Back to the Sound'

Following his official remix this year of Diplo, Aluna and Durante's single Forget About Me, rising star Eden Prince continues his ascent with new single Back to The Sound via Sonny Fodera's Solotoko. Before racking up over 200M streams worldwide and working with some of the biggest names in dance music, Eden Prince's obsession with beat making software initially kick started his drive into music production. Click here to purchase or stream the song.

Fast forward to now and Eden Prince is one of dance music's most promising names. Since then, his enticing translation of vibrant piano flavours and expert ear in house music has led to releases on prestigious labels such as Atlantic, Parlophone, Good Company, Defected, and Defected sub-label D4 D4ANCE. The London-based producer has made a global name for himself remixing for the likes of Jonas Blue, Kelly Clarkson, Paul Woolford, Charlie Puth, and Dennis Lloyd whilst landing support for his originals on BBC Radio 1, Kiss FM, Kiss Dance, Capital Dance and SiriusXM.

Meanwhile, his energetic and soulful production has also led to collaborations with KREAM, Louisa Johnson and icon Siedah Garrett, whose 1985 classic Do You Want It Right Now received an Eden Prince rework, amassing over 2M Spotify streams. Elsewhere, his debut release on Solotoko, Hang Tight, earned BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems support from Charlie Hedges as well as DJ backing from Monki, Alex Mills, CID, Dombresky, Leftwing : Kody and more.

Now returning to the esteemed Solotoko imprint, Eden Prince demonstrates further proof of his upward trajectory with Back To The Sound: "Back to the Sound is one of my favourite club tracks I've made to date. It's got groove, drive and tons of energy. It's been a staple in my sets for the last few months and never fails to get a crazy reaction from the crowd. I'm really excited to be finally putting this one out and hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do." Delivering an exhilarating club weapon fraught with bold breakdowns, compelling vocals and groove-laded rhythms, Eden Prince brings a trademark style of refining classic house with a contemporary twist that truly makes for a blissfully nostalgic anthem.

Eden Prince - Back To The Sound is out on 11th March via Solotoko. For more information on Eden Prince please visit: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram