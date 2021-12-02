Eddie Vedder Announced the EARTHLINGS Tour Will Travel the Country Next Year

Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings will hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates in February 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the shows kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder's hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.

A presale for Ten Club members active as of November 30 will be held through Ticketmaster's Eddie Vedder Request page. The Ten Club presale registration is open now through Sunday December 5 at 5pm PT. To learn more, please go HERE.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday December 5 at 5pm PT. To register, please visit: HERE. ​. There will be no general public sale.

The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival this September.

Vedder's highly anticipated new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award® winning producer Andrew Watt, is the first album since Vedder's 2011 Ukulele Songs.

Pre-Order Earthling HERE (cd, vinyl & cassette), listen to the new single "The Haves" HERE and watch the official lyric video HERE.

Full details at pearljam.com.