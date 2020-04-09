Eddie Star Launches 'The College Of Rock-n-Roll Knowledge'

Ton-Up, Inc. is pleased to announce the debut of Eddie Star's "College of Rock-n-Roll Knowledge" podcast. Star, who launched his career working with Producer, Arthur G. Wright, (The Righteous Bros., Ike & Tina Turner, Billy Preston), will discuss the bands and music scene that influenced him growing up and his development as an artist.

Star blazed through the 90s as the leader of Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, and released his last album, "IInformal Deviance (13 Sexational Songs)." in 2015, with his side project, JoyBox. He has recently turned his attention to film, directing several shorts, including the music video, for his recent single, "Science Fiction/Double Feature."

"The podcast is an opportunity for me to tell my story, through the lens of growing up in the 1970s and 80s and how the music of the time shaped my path," said Star. A playlist will accompany each episode so listeners can experience the music he discusses in the podcast.

The "College of Rock-n-Roll Knowledge" podcast and the accompanying playlist is available on Star's Official Artist Youtube Channel.



Ton-Up is an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in Britain during the 1950s. Doing the "Ton" meant that you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are doing the "Ton" in our work and the creativity that we bring to our projects.

https://www.tonupinc.com





