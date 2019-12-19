Ebonivory Announce 2020 US Tour Dates
Rising Australian prog rock renegades Ebonivory have announced their very first North American tour dates for May and June of 2020. The cross-country trek, in support of fellow Aussie stars Caligula's Horse, will carry them through the US and Canada, hitting New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville on a thrilling month-long journey that's been highly anticipated by their US fans. Joined by titanic New York rockers Moon Tooth, Ebonivory's US introduction is set to be an unforgettable experience!
Tour Dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale Friday 12/20 @ 12pm Local Time (PURCHASE HERE)
US Tour Dates
May 22: Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
May 23: Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
May 24: Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
May 25: Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
May 26: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
May 27: New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May 28: Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
May 29: Washington, DC - Union Stage
June 1: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
June 2: Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
June 4: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
June 5: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
June 6: San Francisco, CA - Slim's
June 7: Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theatre
June 8: Seattle, WA - El Corazon
June 9: Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore
June 11: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
June 12: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
June 13: Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
June 14: Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
June 16: St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
June 17: Nashville, TN - Exit/In
June 18: Atlanta, GA - Purgatory @ The Masquerade
June 19: West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
June 20: Orlando, FL - Soundbar