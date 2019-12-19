Ebonivory Announce 2020 US Tour Dates

Rising Australian prog rock renegades Ebonivory have announced their very first North American tour dates for May and June of 2020. The cross-country trek, in support of fellow Aussie stars Caligula's Horse, will carry them through the US and Canada, hitting New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville on a thrilling month-long journey that's been highly anticipated by their US fans. Joined by titanic New York rockers Moon Tooth, Ebonivory's US introduction is set to be an unforgettable experience!

Tour Dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale Friday 12/20 @ 12pm Local Time (PURCHASE HERE)

US Tour Dates

May 22: Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

May 23: Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

May 24: Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

May 25: Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

May 26: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 27: New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May 28: Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

May 29: Washington, DC - Union Stage

June 1: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

June 2: Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

June 4: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

June 5: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

June 6: San Francisco, CA - Slim's

June 7: Portland, OR - Hawthorn Theatre

June 8: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

June 9: Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore

June 11: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

June 12: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

June 13: Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

June 14: Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

June 16: St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

June 17: Nashville, TN - Exit/In

June 18: Atlanta, GA - Purgatory @ The Masquerade

June 19: West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

June 20: Orlando, FL - Soundbar





