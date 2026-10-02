Easy Honey to Release 'Dizzy Sunday,' Launch December Tour

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Charleston, SC-based indie-rockers Easy Honey have released their new single 'Dizzy Sunday' via Third Brother Records alongside the announcement of an intimate winter tour run that includes special house shows (with more information to be announced soon) in their hometown and Nashville.

The track, co-written with and produced by Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) and Wes Bailey (Moon Taxi), follows the release of the band's latest EP Plaid earlier this year, and pushes further into the territory that has defined them so far: indie rock that is candid, relatable, heartfelt and nostalgic.

'We were going to Nashville a lot to record, and the song is a love letter to the time spent hanging with our friends in East Nashville who were navigating a scene where everyone is 'trying to make it,'' but disguising it with contradictions and insecurities which we weren't used to, but could even find ourselves prone to,' said Easy Honey.

Ahead of their critically acclaimed debut at Lollapalooza last month, the band stopped by The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to become the latest 'inductees' in their Rock Hall Rising series, a session that also includes unreleased fan-favorite 'Adieu.'

The band's most recent EP, Plaid, showcases the creative power and camaraderie between Easy Honey's members Selby Austin (vocals, guitar), Darby McGlone (vocals, guitar), Charlie Holt (drums, vocals) and Webster Austin (bass, vocals). The EP finds them deepening their musical exploration and serving up an expansive sampler platter of styles, and with a catalog that is already robust and includes five EPs, one live record, and three studio albums, including 2024's collection Cupidity Unlimited, listeners have plenty to explore.

Tickets for Easy Honey's upcoming Dizzy Sunday Tour are on sale now, and the tour kicks off with a hometown house show on December 5. As their live shows have taken off with an organic buzz (one that has fans bringing their own bottles of honey to concerts), the band has stayed prolific in the studio, refining a sound that echoes their name: sweet but thick, sugary but substantial, harkening back to a more carefree era of rock music with even more music coming soon.

For more information, visit www.easyhoneymusic.com.

About Easy Honey

Easy Honey is a Charleston, SC based indie rock band that infuses its singer-songwriter folk roots with an original mix of nostalgic East Coast surf-rock. Originating at The University of the South: Sewanee, the dynamic of this group is one of their strongest elements, existing with an electricity and a true sense of camaraderie both on and off stage. Easy Honey, like so many of their mutual rock heroes, cut their teeth on the road and have built a devoted following of daydreamers and night seekers through extensive touring and sold-out gigs. Their influences remain all over the map and pull from the classic rock and power-pop staples of their parents' record collections (Big Star, Neil Young), up through '90s alt heroes Blind Melon as well as indie tunesmiths like Dr. Dog.

Easy Honey Dizzy Sunday Tour Dates

December 5 — Charleston, SC — House Show (more info TBA)

December 6 — Atlanta, GA — The EARL

December 7 — Nashville, TN — House Show (more info TBA)

December 8 — Bloomington, IN — Bluebird

December 9 — Columbus, OH — Rumba Cafe

December 11 — Charlotte, NC — Evening Muse

Photo Credit: Isaiah Pate



Photo Credit: Isaiah Pate

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