Early Winners Revealed for THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

The final countdown is on! With "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" airing in just a few short hours, early winners were revealed this morning in two categories.

First-time CMA Awards winner Kelsea Ballerini and nine-time CMA Awards winner, Kenny Chesney take home trophies in two categories for "half of my hometown." Produced by Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins the collaboration wins in both the CMA Musical Event of the Year and CMA Music Video of the Year categories. The video was directed by Patrick Tracy.

The announcement took place live on ABC's "Good Morning America," as the show took over Bridgestone Plaza in downtown Nashville where reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year and nominees in the category again this year,

Old Dominion took to the Bridgestone Plaza stage to perform their songs "Hotel Key" and "All I Know About Girls." Watch the performances HERE and HERE and catch CMA Awards host Luke Bryan giving GMA's Lara Spencer an exclusive look backstage ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night™ HERE. CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Jimmie Allen also joined Spencer to chat on the Plaza this morning.

With 20 unforgettable performances from some of the biggest names in music, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" airs live TONIGHT (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Kane Brown, and

Zac Brown Band.

Tonight's CMA Awards presenters include Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood.

"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is the Head Writer.