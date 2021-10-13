Early Eyes Share New 'Halloween '18' Single

Just in time for spooky season, Minneapolis band Early Eyes have released "Halloween '18," from their forthcoming debut album Look Alive! on February 25 via Epitaph Records. The track is the perfect indie-pop dance track to get down with your fellow ghouls on Halloween night.

Produced by Caleb Hinz (Hippo Campus, Samia) and Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus, Look Alive! looks ahead to a post-genre future where emo, post-hardcore, Japanese city pop, and musical theater can coexist peacefully on one album.

Early Eyes signed to Epitaph Records in January 2020 and put out their first singles with the label that march-just as the pandemic brought the entire music industry screeching to a halt. As weeks turned into months, and as their city of Minneapolis imploded in a catastrophic moment of fury, grief, and protest, the band alternated between doing what they could to support mutual aid efforts and holing up in the studio to channel their complicated emotions into song.

Early Eyes is Jake Berglove (vocals/keys), Joe Villano (guitar), John O'Brien (guitar), Megan Mahoney (bass), and Sam Mathys (drums).

