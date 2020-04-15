Eagle Rock Entertainment Presents WAYLON JENNINGS: THE OUTLAW PERFORMANCE

On May 15, Eagle Rock Entertainment will proudly present an incredible concert experience -- Waylon Jennings: The Outlaw Performance will be released on DVD and Digital Formats.

Filmed in 1978, this concert film captures Jennings performing at a sold-out Opry House in Nashville. Rolling out such staples as "I've Always Been Crazy," "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," and "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way," Jennings delivers a timeless set, representative of his stature as one of country music's most important figures.

Adding a layer of intimacy, this unique footage is combined with interview excerpts from Waylon. Listening to him reflect and recount tales as they accompany the music supplies a special historic context, allowing viewers to experience Waylon Jennings in a new way.

As a bonus, The Outlaw Performance includes the full concert without the excerpts and a "Friends Remember The Outlaw" interview segment, featuring 1990 interviews with George Jones, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Waylon's longtime drummer, Richie Albright.

Waylon Jennings was the personification of outlaw country, challenging the norms of Nashville's conventional, polished sound at the time. The Outlaw Performance delivers the absolute essence of Jennings, as a songwriter and storyteller.





