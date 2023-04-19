EXTREME Reveal New Singles 'Banshee' & '#Rebel'

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME's latest single "Rise" has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over 2 million views to date.

The critically acclaimed song, from their new album SIX out June 9 via earMUSIC, has earned praise from international top tier media outlets including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at #3 on the Classic Rock charts.

The band-Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)-have today (April 19) shared two new singles along with dazzling videos to accompany each: "Banshee" and "#Rebel."

"Banshee" is a seductive classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit." "#REBEL" takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs catering to the harder edges of EXTREME's sound. "We're calling out those trolls who can't back up their words," explains Cherone.

EXTREME are also excited to announce they will bring SIX's music to audiences across the globe on the "Thicker Than Blood Tour." The tour will see the band visit North America from August 2-29 and Australia from September 6-13 where they will be joined by special guests Living Colour. EXTREME will also continue to bring the "Thicker Than Blood Tour" to audiences in Japan from September 17-26.

Tickets for Japan will go on sale April 22. GA tickets and VIP upgrades--which include access to the band's soundcheck--for the North American dates will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 A.M. local time as well as tickets for Australia.

See EXTREME live at one of the upcoming dates:

4/29-5/4 Cape Canaveral Trailer Village, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

5/6-7 Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

6/2 Sao Paul, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

8/2 Portland, ME - State Theatre #

8/3 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

8/5 Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

8/6 Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8/8 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

8/10 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

8/11 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

8/12 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

8/14 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

8/15 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

8/17 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

8/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

8/19 Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

8/21 Denver, CO - The Ogden #

8/22 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

8/24 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

8/26 San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

8/28 Portland, OR - TBD #

8/29 Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

9/6 Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

9/8 Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

9/10 Melbourne, AU - Forum #

9/12 Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

9/13 Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

9/17 Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

9/19 Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

9/21 Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

9/25 Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

9/26 Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

# with Living Colour