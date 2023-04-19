Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EXTREME Reveal New Singles 'Banshee' & '#Rebel'

EXTREME Reveal New Singles 'Banshee' & '#Rebel'

The tracks are from their new album SIX out June 9.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME's latest single "Rise" has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over 2 million views to date.

The critically acclaimed song, from their new album SIX out June 9 via earMUSIC, has earned praise from international top tier media outlets including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at #3 on the Classic Rock charts.

The band-Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)-have today (April 19) shared two new singles along with dazzling videos to accompany each: "Banshee" and "#Rebel."

"Banshee" is a seductive classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit." "#REBEL" takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs catering to the harder edges of EXTREME's sound. "We're calling out those trolls who can't back up their words," explains Cherone.

EXTREME are also excited to announce they will bring SIX's music to audiences across the globe on the "Thicker Than Blood Tour." The tour will see the band visit North America from August 2-29 and Australia from September 6-13 where they will be joined by special guests Living Colour. EXTREME will also continue to bring the "Thicker Than Blood Tour" to audiences in Japan from September 17-26.

Tickets for Japan will go on sale April 22. GA tickets and VIP upgrades--which include access to the band's soundcheck--for the North American dates will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 A.M. local time as well as tickets for Australia.

See EXTREME live at one of the upcoming dates:

4/29-5/4 Cape Canaveral Trailer Village, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

5/6-7 Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

6/2 Sao Paul, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

8/2 Portland, ME - State Theatre #

8/3 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

8/5 Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

8/6 Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8/8 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

8/10 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

8/11 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

8/12 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

8/14 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

8/15 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

8/17 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

8/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

8/19 Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

8/21 Denver, CO - The Ogden #

8/22 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

8/24 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

8/26 San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

8/28 Portland, OR - TBD #

8/29 Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

9/6 Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

9/8 Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

9/10 Melbourne, AU - Forum #

9/12 Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

9/13 Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

9/17 Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

9/19 Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama

9/21 Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

9/25 Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

9/26 Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

# with Living Colour




American Trappist Announce New Album Poison Reverse Photo
American Trappist Announce New Album 'Poison Reverse'
The Philadelphia-based band American Trappist is excited to announce their fourth full-length album, Poison Reverse. To accompany the announcement, American Trappist has shared the album’s lead single “Lamentations.”
Skindred Drop Brand New Track If I Could Photo
Skindred Drop Brand New Track 'If I Could'
Having just blown Takedown Festival’s main-stage audience away with their headline set earlier this month, Skindred have released a brand-new song taken from their forthcoming new album, Smile. ‘If I Could’ showcases another side of that album, with its singalong chorus delivering stadium rock vibes.
Lazr Wolf Releases New Single When to Walk Away Photo
Lazr Wolf Releases New Single 'When to Walk Away'
Known for their unique blend of pop, rock, and electric elements, LAZR WOLF’s debut single, written by Aaron Ginns, features smooth vocals and a soundscape produced by legendary producer Lenny White (Miles Davis, Return to Forever, and Chaka Khan), Bruce Miller, and Aaron Ginns. Listen to the new single now!
Matthew Danger Lippman Shares New Single Set Up & Tour Dates Photo
Matthew Danger Lippman Shares New Single 'Set Up' & Tour Dates
Lippman's music is witty, comedic, and lowkey vulnerable, walking the tightrope between Leonard Cohen, Beck, Jonathan Richman, and Father John Misty. He has opened for Ratboys, Wild Pink, and Shonen Knife and has had SNL's Dan Licata cover Generation X's 'Dancing With Myself' with him (9 times in a row at one show).

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share