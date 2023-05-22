EXTREME Announce UK/EU Dates For 'THICKER THAN BLOOD' Global Headlining Tour

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 9:00 A.M. BST.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 2 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 3 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 4 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'

Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME are gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe pegged to the June 9 release of their much-anticipated album SIX via earMUSIC. Their headlining “Thicker Than Blood” world tour kicks off in the US on August 2, followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September and has already sold-out dates in cities including Detroit, Hampton Beach, Tokyo and Yokohama.

Today (5/22), the iconic Boston quartet—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)—have announced an additional jaunt beginning November 27 in Newcastle, UK and wrapping December 16 in Milan, IT.

Special guests Living Colour (who will also be supporting EXTREME on their U.S. and Australian shows) will appear on the UK leg and The Last Internationale will appear across Europe. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 9:00 A.M. BST at https://extreme-band.com/. VIP Soundcheck upgrades will also be available for purchase. See full dates listed below.

EXTREME have remained one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups, having sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and they regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. 

EXTREME’s new album, SIX has seen unprecedented success following the release of three evocative hit singles and videos: “Rise,” “Banshee” and “#Rebel.” Pre-order SIX now at: https://officialextreme.lnk.to/SIXWE

EXTREME - “THICKER THAN BLOOD” GLOBAL Tour Dates

6/2     Sao Paul, BR – Best of Blues and Rock Festival

8/2     Portland, ME – State Theatre #

8/3     Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom # **SOLD OUT**

8/5     Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

8/6     Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8/8     Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center #

8/10   Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #

8/11   Hartford, CT – Webster Theater #

8/12   Glenside, PA – Keswick Theater #

8/14   Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall # **SOLD OUT**

8/15   Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater #

8/17   Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live #

8/18   Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre #

8/19   Cedar Rapids, IA – The Paramount #

8/21   Denver, CO – The Ogden #

8/22   Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center #

8/24   Anaheim, CA – House of Blues #

8/25   Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort Casino #

8/26   San Francisco, CA – The Regency #

8/28   Portland, OR – TBD #

8/29   Seattle, WA – The Showbox #

9/6     Perth, AU – Regal Theatre #

9/8     Adelaide, AU – Hindley Street Music Hall #

9/10   Melbourne, AU – Forum #

9/12   Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre #

9/13   Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall #

9/17   Sendai, JP – Sendai Gigs

9/19   Yokohama, JP – KT Zepp Yokohama **SOLD OUT**

9/21   Tokyo, JP – Hitomi Memorial Hall **SOLD OUT**

9/22   Tokyo, JP – Hitomi Memorial Hall

9/25   Nagoya, JP – Shimin Kaikan Hall

9/26   Osaka, JP – Zepp Namba

11/27 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall #

11/28 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy #

11/30 Manchester, UK – O2 Academy #

12/1   Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall #

12/3   Bristol, UK – O2 Academy #

12/4   London, UK – O2 Forum #

12/8   Pratteln, CH – Z7 Konzertfabrik *

12/10 Berlin, DE – Huxleys *

12/11 Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall *

12/12 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max *

12/14 Antwerp, BE – Trix *

12/16 Milan, IT – Alcatraz *          

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale

Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola



RELATED STORIES - Music

Abraham Alexander Confirms Tour Dates Photo
Abraham Alexander Confirms Tour Dates

Rising artist Abraham Alexander is hitting the road with The Lumineers this summer for a string of shows across the U.K. and Europe, as well as select solo dates in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and London. He’ll also be performing at this year’s Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and more.

CaliStar Drops New Glitterati EP Photo
CaliStar Drops New 'Glitterati' EP

Glitterati was produced, engineered, and mixed by Jae Chong (Solid, Aziatix, Coco Lee, Elva) and Enik Lin (FYKE, Royal Pirates, Amber Liu, James Lee), written by Calista Wu, Jae Chong, Kiyoné Shorter, Enik Lin, and Nasir Akmal, mastered by Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rihanna, Lady Gaga), and executive produced by Calista Wu.

The Paper Kites Announce New Album At The Roadhouse Photo
The Paper Kites Announce New Album 'At The Roadhouse'

The news arrives with the third single from the project “Hurts So Good” and its accompanying video out now. In the winter of July 2022, The Paper Kites arrived in the small Victorian town of Campbells Creek, 140km north-east of Melbourne. The band had travelled there with a vision in mind - to enquire about an empty old roadside property.

Michael J Benjamin Returns with The Same Again Single Photo
Michael J Benjamin Returns with 'The Same Again' Single

A radiant, reflective ballad that sees the young musician pair distinctive Cash-meets-Cohen vocals with his knack for heart-rending storytelling, the new track was produced by Jon McMullen (Wet Leg, Michael Kiwanuka) in London. A song that finds the singer-songwriter rewinding sepia-tinted memories of his past.


From This Author - Michael Major

NERIAH Drops New Single 'Paris' Feat. Trevor DanielNERIAH Drops New Single 'Paris' Feat. Trevor Daniel
Greensky Bluegrass Share New Song 'Congratulations & Condolences'Greensky Bluegrass Share New Song 'Congratulations & Condolences'
Oxlade and Fellow Nigerian Superstar Flavour Release New Track 'Ovami'Oxlade and Fellow Nigerian Superstar Flavour Release New Track 'Ovami'
Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action RemakeAuli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE