Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVOLUTION EMPIRE Release New Single 'Fist of God'

The next piece of the puzzle was to begin writing for their debut release and choose a production team.

May. 25, 2021  
EVOLUTION EMPIRE Release New Single 'Fist of God'

EVOLUTION EMPIRE (w/ former members of Hellyeah, Danzig, Fear Factory) is tapped to support Latin Metal legends ILL NIÑO on the "Ill Texas Familia" tour, scheduled for this summer with UPON A BURNING BODY, KING 810, INCITE, and BORN IN BLOOD. The band released their debut single "Fist Of God" to all major platforms.

EVOLUTION EMPIRE started in Dallas, Texas, where frontman Chris Roberts and drummer Rob Youells were introduced to each other by their mutual manager, Dave Chavarri (Ill Niño, Terror Universal). The next piece of the puzzle was to begin writing for their debut release and choose a production team.

The band landed producers Eddie Wohl (Anthrax, Fuel, Ill Niño) and Chavarri. Still in need of a bassist and guitar player, the band's manager reached out to bassist Jerry Montano (Hellyeah, Danzig) and guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-Fear Factory). Both were immediately on board and agreed to a guest appearance on the video and debut single "First Of God".

EVOLUTION EMPIRE is now completed by bringing monster lead guitarist Joe Dragich (Terror Universal) and veteran bassist Sal Dominguez (Ill Niño, ex-Upon A Burning Body) into the fold. Keep an eye out for EVOLUTION EMPIRE as they are confirmed for major U.S. and International tours throughout 2021 - 2022.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Chris Young & Kane Brown to Perform Famous Friends on TODAY SHOW Photo

Chris Young & Kane Brown to Perform 'Famous Friends' on TODAY SHOW

Danny Elfman Shares 3D Video For Insects Photo

Danny Elfman Shares 3D Video For 'Insects'

Bossk Unveil Crushing New HTV-3 Visualizer Photo

Bossk Unveil Crushing New 'HTV-3' Visualizer

Joy Oladokun’s Debut Album Will Be Released June 4 Photo

Joy Oladokun’s Debut Album Will Be Released June 4


From This Author TV News Desk