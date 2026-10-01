EVIL ISLAND to Headline Evil-Ween Masquerade at Bowery Ballroom
The band will celebrate with Cold Court and J'cuuzi, plus a costume contest awarding prizes.
Evil Island, the new band featuring members of The Blood Brothers, OFF! and Glassjaw, will bring their first annual Evil-Ween Masquerade to New York City's Bowery Ballroom on October 30.
The Halloween celebration will feature Cold Court and J'cuuzi, along with a costume contest awarding prizes for the Most Evil Island Costume.
EVIL ISLAND – FIRST ANNUAL EVIL-WEEN MASQUERADE
October 30, 2026
Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY
with Cold Court + J'cuuzi
The NYC show is part of a US tour that has Evil Island out live supporting their debut album, Terraform The Afterlife, released August 14th via Blowed Out Records. Produced by Ross Robinson, the LP features guest appearances from Guy Picciotto (Fugazi), Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Michael Gatto (XCOMM), and Jordan Blilie (The Blood Brothers).
The album arrived alongside the official music video for focus track 'T-Hexx ft. Guy Picciotto,' marking the Fugazi co-founder's first recorded vocal performance in 25 years, and follows singles 'Tiger Baby,' 'Animal,' 'Melted Heart ft. Alexis Krauss,' and 'King Death.'
Formed in the wake of The Blood Brothers' 2024 reunion activity, Evil Island brings together Johnny Whitney, Cody Votolato, and Mark Gajadhar of The Blood Brothers, Autry Fulbright (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, OFF!), and Todd Weinstock (Glassjaw). What began as a brief recording session ultimately grew into Terraform The Afterlife and the wider world surrounding Evil Island: an absurdist, cult-like mirror held up to a culture in the late stages of its own AI-slopification.
EVIL ISLAND 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES
OCTOBER 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
OCTOBER 24 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
OCTOBER 30 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
DECEMBER 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat
DECEMBER 13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
DECEMBER 18 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis
Tracklist
Melted Heart (feat. Alexis Krauss)
Termantrixx (feat. Michael Gatto)
Evil Island Death Cult National Anthem
Grow Spikes
I Bought a Spell (feat. Jordan Blilie)
No Good
Moonlight Doomlight
Blinding Rage
Suicide by Cop
Photo Credit: Ross Robinson
Photo Credit: Ross Robinson
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