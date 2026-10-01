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EVIL ISLAND to Headline Evil-Ween Masquerade at Bowery Ballroom

The band will celebrate with Cold Court and J'cuuzi, plus a costume contest awarding prizes.

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EVIL ISLAND to Headline Evil-Ween Masquerade at Bowery Ballroom

Evil Island, the new band featuring members of The Blood Brothers, OFF! and Glassjaw, will bring their first annual Evil-Ween Masquerade to New York City's Bowery Ballroom on October 30.

The Halloween celebration will feature Cold Court and J'cuuzi, along with a costume contest awarding prizes for the Most Evil Island Costume.

EVIL ISLAND – FIRST ANNUAL EVIL-WEEN MASQUERADE

October 30, 2026

Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY

with Cold Court + J'cuuzi

The NYC show is part of a US tour that has Evil Island out live supporting their debut album, Terraform The Afterlife, released August 14th via Blowed Out Records. Produced by Ross Robinson, the LP features guest appearances from Guy Picciotto (Fugazi), Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Michael Gatto (XCOMM), and Jordan Blilie (The Blood Brothers).

The album arrived alongside the official music video for focus track 'T-Hexx ft. Guy Picciotto,' marking the Fugazi co-founder's first recorded vocal performance in 25 years, and follows singles 'Tiger Baby,' 'Animal,' 'Melted Heart ft. Alexis Krauss,' and 'King Death.'

Formed in the wake of The Blood Brothers' 2024 reunion activity, Evil Island brings together Johnny Whitney, Cody Votolato, and Mark Gajadhar of The Blood Brothers, Autry Fulbright (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, OFF!), and Todd Weinstock (Glassjaw). What began as a brief recording session ultimately grew into Terraform The Afterlife and the wider world surrounding Evil Island: an absurdist, cult-like mirror held up to a culture in the late stages of its own AI-slopification.

EVIL ISLAND 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES

OCTOBER 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

OCTOBER 24 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

OCTOBER 30 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

DECEMBER 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat

DECEMBER 13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

DECEMBER 18 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis

Tracklist

Melted Heart (feat. Alexis Krauss)

Termantrixx (feat. Michael Gatto)

Animal

Tiger Baby

T-Hexx (feat. Guy Picciotto)

Evil Island Death Cult National Anthem

Grow Spikes

I Bought a Spell (feat. Jordan Blilie)

No Good

Moonlight Doomlight

Blinding Rage

King Death

Suicide by Cop

Photo Credit: Ross Robinson


Photo Credit: Ross Robinson
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