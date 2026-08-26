EVIL ISLAND to Play Linda's Fest in Seattle

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Fresh off their blistering first-ever live show this past weekend at Los Angeles' Club Tee Gee, Evil Island will play Linda's Fest in Seattle, WA at Linda's Tavern this Saturday, 8/29.

Released August 14, Terraform The Afterlife is a blistering thirteen-song debut album produced by Ross Robinson and featuring guest appearances from Guy Picciotto (Fugazi), Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Michael Gatto (XCOMM), and Jordan Blilie (The Blood Brothers).

The album arrived alongside the official music video for focus track 'T-Hexx ft. Guy Picciotto,' marking the Fugazi co-founder's first recorded vocal performance in 25 years, and follows singles 'Tiger Baby,' 'Animal,' 'Melted Heart,' and 'King Death.'

Formed in the wake of The Blood Brothers' 2024 reunion activity, Evil Island brings together Johnny Whitney, Cody Votolato, and Mark Gajadhar of The Blood Brothers, Autry Fulbright (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, OFF!), and Todd Weinstock (Glassjaw). What began as a brief recording session ultimately grew into Terraform The Afterlife and the wider world surrounding Evil Island: an absurdist, cult-like mirror held up to a culture in the late stages of its own AI-slopification.

Kicking off August 29 in Seattle, the newly announced dates will bring Evil Island's live assault to Austin, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, and more through December.

Evil Island 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Linda's Fest (FREE SHOW)

September 5 – Austin, TX @ 13th Floor Anniversary Party (On Sale Now!)

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

October 30 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat

December 13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

December 18 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis

Tracklist

Melted Heart (feat. Alexis Krauss)

Termantrixx (feat. Michael Gatto)

Animal

Tiger Baby

T-Hexx (feat. Guy Picciotto)

Evil Island Death Cult National Anthem

Grow Spikes

I Bought a Spell (feat. Jordan Blilie)

No Good

Moonlight Doomlight

Blinding Rage

King Death

Suicide by Cop

Photo Credit: Michael Dubin



Photo Credit: Michael Dubin

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