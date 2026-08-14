Evil Island Releases Debut Album TERRAFORM THE AFTERLIFE

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EVIL ISLAND, a band formed by members of THE BLOOD BROTHERS, OFF!, ...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD, and GLASSJAW, has released its debut album, TERRAFORM THE AFTERLIFE, via Blowed Out Records. The release arrives alongside an official music video for the focus track T-Hexx ft. Guy Picciotto, which features the Fugazi co-founder's first recorded vocal performance in 25 years.

'T-Hexx ft. Guy Picciotto' erupts into an unlikely spazz-rock arena anthem, propelled by booming drums, skyscraper-sized guitars, and the electrifying collision of Johnny Whitney and Guy Picciotto's unmistakable voices. Explaining what drew him back into the studio, Picciotto says:

'Given that my general attitude vis-à-vis the Blood Brothers is that I would take a bullet for any of them, I felt like I had to at least give it a shot despite not having sung on a recording since the last Fugazi album The Argument back in 2001.'

''T-Hexx' threads a unique needle between total ferocity and utter infectiousness, and once I heard the track my only mission was to not f it up. Working with Ross on it was awesome, and he helped me shake whatever jitters I had about dusting off my pipes after so long.'

Whitney explains how Picciotto came to appear on the track:

Somewhere during pre-production I got into the habit of doing my best Guy Picciotto impression every time we'd listen back to the chorus. After about the hundredth time, I turned to Cody and said, 'Wait... why don't we just ask Guy to do it?'

Guy's been my musical hero since I was in 8th grade. If Fugazi had never existed, there's a very real chance that me and everyone I grew up with never would've become musicians at all. The first time I heard our voices together on the finished track, it genuinely felt like an out-of-body experience.

'T-Hexx' stood out from the first day of recording as an absolute monster. Cody's riffs are so absurdly huge they almost sound sarcastic. It's a song about power as a terminal illness in the age of Amazon Prime morality—you want it, you got it, so take it... let's have it. It's the sound of a dinosaur biting through the front doors of a cancer ward and somehow convincing everyone inside that they're the asshole.

For those just arriving on Evil Island, consider this your official orientation. Formed in the wake of The Blood Brothers' 2024 reunion activity, Evil Island brings together Johnny Whitney, Cody Votolato, and Mark Gajadhar of The Blood Brothers, Autry Fulbright (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, OFF!), and Todd Weinstock (Glassjaw). More than a backdrop, Evil Island is an interconnected world that threads through Terraform The Afterlife, a place where every dystopian prediction arrived early, an absurdist mirror held up to a culture in the late stages of its own AI-slopification, flattening humanity into its cheapest possible file format.

Produced by Ross Robinson, Terraform The Afterlife features guest appearances from Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells) on 'Melted Heart,' Michael Gatto (XCOMM) on 'Termantrixx,' Jordan Blilie (The Blood Brothers) on 'I Bought a Spell,' and Guy Picciotto (Fugazi) on 'T-Hexx,' which also includes backing vocal contributions from Lis Di Angelo (Filth Is Eternal) and Kaila 'KT' Thompson (Upchuck). What began as a brief recording session ultimately evolved into the thirteen-song debut, with each release revealing another piece of the band's expansive Evil Island Death Cult (EIDC) universe.

Tracklist

Melted Heart (feat. Alexis Krauss)

Termantrixx (feat. Michael Gatto)

Animal

Tiger Baby

T-Hexx (feat. Guy Picciotto)

Evil Island Death Cult National Anthem

Grow Spikes

I Bought a Spell (feat. Jordan Blilie)

No Good

Moonlight Doomlight

Blinding Rage

King Death

Suicide by Cop

Picciotto has said that hearing the finished track pushed him to return to the studio despite not having recorded vocals since Fugazi's final album, The Argument, in 2001. Johnny Whitney has said the collaboration came together after he began imitating Picciotto's voice during pre-production listening sessions, prompting the band to ask him to record the part himself.

Photo Credit: Ross Robinson



Photo Credit: Ross Robinson

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