ENNY and Odeal perform 'Bernie Mac' for Vevo's 2022 'DSCVR Artists to Watch'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

"I'm proper excited to be one of Vevo's Artists to Watch for 2022! It's a honour to be supported by such an impactful platform. I'm looking forward to what's coming!"

- ENNY

"With an incredible pen and slick flow, Enny is definitely one to watch. Recognised for powerful tracks like 'Peng Black Girls' and 'Keisha's and Brenda's'. She has great ability in telling her story but also voicing the experiences of her audience. Having been a part of her journey since PBG, it's been amazing to see her year unfold. But I'm even more excited for next year!"

- Jodeci Rampasard, Junior Manager, Music & Talent

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.

Since 2020's "Peng Black Girls" gave voice to black womens' everyday lives and experiences, rapper Enny has cemented herself as a rising star in the UK scene, and someone eager to carve her own path both sonically and lyrically. The 24-year-old's blend of relaxed, jazzy influences and nimble flows drawing from old school grime continues to draw wide critical acclaim, and shows emphatic promise from an artist still so early in her career.

