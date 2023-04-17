Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENNY Debuts 6-Song 'We Go Again' Care Package

Alongside We Go Again, she's also shared a new retro-inspired visual for the care package's third single, “Charge It.”

Apr. 17, 2023  

South London rapper/singer ENNY today releases We Go Again out now via Jorja Smith's FAMM label.

Featuring production from Emil, Yogic, Baker Aaron, Beat Butcha, Linden Jay, long time collaborator Paya and a special guest feature from Loyle Carner, this brand new six-track collection was crafted by the artist over the past six months to be lovingly referred to as a "care package."

Today, alongside We Go Again, she's also shared a new retro-inspired visual for the care package's third single, "Charge It", directed by Otis Dominque and ENNY herself in her directorial debut.

Speaking on We Go Again, ENNY says, "After I dropped my first EP I was so convinced I'd never drop another project again, because I felt like I had said everything I wanted to say. These songs weren't made to be a project they were created in random pockets of sessions throughout the past 18 months but life has turned them into a gift.

A gift of growth and change; a gift to myself as a reminder that I'm still capable, and a gift to the people that have joined me so far on this journey. A care package. I'm learning there's not a destination in this life thing. it's a constant journey of learning to do better. The lesson I'm learning right now is that after every F*ck up, the only thing I can tell myself is fam...We go again."

2023 is already shaping up to be another standout year for ENNY. Following the release of recent singles Champagne Problems and No More Naija Men, she's covered magazines, racked up over 100 million streams across her catalogue, performed on Tonight with Target and continued to become a mainstay presence across BBC Radio where she recently reached A-List at 1Xtra and B-List at Radio1.

An artist who can comfortably hold her own with a wide range of collaborators such as Unknown T, Loyle Carner and Jorja Smith to name just a few, ENNY has continue to eschew trends in UK rap to instead focus on soulful, narrative-heavy songs music that frequently shines a light on important social issues across the country.

A compelling and astute storyteller, ENNY's arrival as a true artistic force kicked oﬀ at the tail end of 2020 with the release of her breakout single, the anthemic "Peng Black Girls."

Within the space of 18 months, she went on to be tipped by the likes of BBC Sound Of 2022, BBC 1XTRA Hot for 2022, MTV PUSH for 2022, VEVO DSCVR Artists To Watch 2022, DAZED 100, and NME 100 amongst others, dropped epic performances on LATER With Jools Holland, the GRM Awards, MOBO Awards, Tonight With Target and COLORS (her COLORS session received over 25 million views alone) and covered a broad variety of publications that included POP, CRACK, The Guardian Guide, Mixmag, DORK and Wonderland.

Additionally, she has collaborated with brands such as Levi's, Adidas, Alhuwalia and Mulberry, performed at Glastonbury, Wireless, Longitude, Park Life, Board Masters, All Points East, Primavera and We Out Here festivals, and racked up over 63M streams across her catalogue.

Throughout it all, she's combined her integrity and passion to emerge as one of the most important British voices to emerge in recent memory.

Listen to the new package here:

Watch the new music video here:



