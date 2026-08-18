ELTON ROHN to Bring Elton John Tribute to the MAC Stage

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The music, energy and spectacle of EGOT winner Sir Elton John comes to life when the international tribute act Elton Rohn takes the McAninch Arts Center's Belushi Performance Hall stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. With dazzling costumes, powerful vocals and a full band, this performance captures every detail of Elton John's legendary sound with classics including “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Philadelphia Freedom” and more.

This show features full harmonies and all musicians playing and singing 100% live (no backing tracks). This world-class production has headlined more than 400 events across the United States, Canada and Barbados. Davey Johnstone, John's long-time guitarist and musical director, has called the band "the best '70s Elton John tribute in the world." Ron Camilleri is Elton Rohn in this high energy tribute show.

Sir Elton John is one of the few performers to have won the four major American entertainment awards (EGOT), having won two Academy Awards, an Emmy Award, six Grammy Awards and a Tony Award. He has also received two Golden Globe Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked him 49th on its list of 100 influential musicians of the rock and roll era. John was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Tickets

McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, presents Elton Rohn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Tickets are $45-$55. To purchase tickets or for more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

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