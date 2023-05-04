ELLIE DIXON Announces New EP 'In Case of Emergency' & Shares New Single 'Dopamine'

Alt-pop wonder and rising star Ellie Dixon has announced the June 16 release of a new EP, In Case of Emergency via Decca. Today she shares a new taste of the EP via "Dopamine."

Warm and addictive with a tint of melancholy, the song had its debut on BBC Radio 1 last week. "'Dopamine' is a moment of peace for anyone feeling overwhelmed or burnt out. I was inspired to write it after reading an article about our brains getting desensitised by too much dopamine from social media," says Ellie.

"Even positive experiences need balancing by calm and I have found myself craving stillness. I hope it can help more people to take some time to rebalance and step out of the constant stimulation in the world around us."

Ellie previously shared "Big Lizard Energy," another demonstration of her ability to play with words and items from her everyday life, culminating in an intelligent brand of indie-pop. The track was BBC Radio 1's Tune of the Week for Vick & Jordan and BBC Radio 1's Future Pop Session 'Future Bop' as well as Jo Whiley's Tune of the Week on BBC Radio 2. Pop Star One noted "her half-rapped verses give way to a singalong chorus that will lodge itself in your head for hours."

The Cambridge-born Dixon has also announced that she will be supporting one of her long-time inspirations, the a capella five-piece and three times Grammy Awards winning, PENTATONIX, on their UK and European tour. She joined them on the road two nights ago and the tour stops in London tonight.

Ellie's "In Case Of Emergency" headline tour of the UK will now start in September, along with the news that the 24-years old is upgrading her London's Lafayette show to the O2 Academy Islington, alongside her two Germany dates. She will also play in Glasgow following her incredible adventure which recently led her to perform in Celtic Park in front of 60,000 soccer fans.

Making waves with her self-recorded and self-aware alt-pop EP recorded from her bedroom studio - playing and recording all instruments, layering her vocals, producing and sampling anything else she can find around the house (including saucepans, mugs and more), Ellie gathered a community of 1.2 million followers on TikTok. 2022 saw Dixon nominated for an iHeartRadio Music award in the "TikTok Songwriter of the Year" category and ended the year on Dork's HYPE List 2023 among others.

Combining clever humour with a learned wisdom to create witty, life-affirming sounds, the self-made artist and producer has become an online - and exceedingly offline - phenomenon. With more music to come and live performances on the way, Ellie Dixon is establishing herself as the true ambassador of the next generation of artists, already starting to make 2023 her own.

Ellie Dixon Tour Dates

May 4 - Eventim Apollo - London (Pentatonix Support)

May 7 - Forest National - Belgium (Pentatonix Support)

May 8 - Rockhal - Luxembourg (Pentatonix Support)

May 10 - AFAS - Netherlands (Pentatonix Support)

May 11 - AFAS - Netherlands (Pentatonix Support)

May 13 - THE HALL - Switzerland (Pentatonix Support)

May 15 - COS Torwar Hall Spectacular - Poland (Pentatonix Support)

May 17 - Wiener Stadthalle - Austria (Pentatonix Support)

May 18 - TipsArena - Austria (Pentatonix Support)

May 20 - Stadthalle Graz - Austria (Pentatonix Support)

May 22 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Hungary (Pentatonix Support)

May 23 - 02 Arena - Czech Republic (Pentatonix Support)

May 25 - Palazzetto dello Sport - Italy (Pentatonix Support)

May 27 - Coumbiahalle - Germany (Pentatonix Support)

May 28 - Palladium - Germany - (Pentatonix Support)

May 30 - Salle Pleyel - France (Pentatonix Support)

May 31 - Salle Pleyel - France (Pentatonix Support)

June 1 - Laugardalsholl - Iceland (Pentatonix Support)

June 27 - Y Not Festival - UK

July 28 - Kendal Calling Festival - UK

July 29 - Luzern Live Festival - Switzerland

August 18 - MS Dockville Festival - Germany

August 25 - Victorious Festival - UK

September 27 - King Tut's - Glasgow (headline)

September 28 - Hyde Park Book Club - Leeds, UK (headline)

September 29 - The Exchange - Bristol, UK (headline)

October 1 - Hare and Hounds - Birmingham, UK(headline)

October 2 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK (headline)

October 4 - O2 Academy Islington - London, UK (headline)

October 8 - Maschinenhaus - Berlin (headline)

October 9 - Helios37 - Cologne (headline)