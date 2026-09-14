ECM to Release Steve Reich Recordings 3-LP Box Set

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ECM is set to release Steve Reich: Recordings on ECM, a 3-LP box set marking the composer's 90th birthday. The collection compiles the three Steve Reich albums released on the label between 1978-1982: Music for 18 Musicians; Octet / Music for a Large Ensemble / Violin Phase; and Tehillim.

The albums are presented as facsimile editions housed in a high-quality cardboard box with a booklet containing photos from the archives, manuscript pages, and liner notes by Paul Griffiths. The box set is available October 2, 2026 via ECM and is available for pre-order now via the ECM US Store.

Compiling 'some of the minimalist composer's finest works, including the definitive recording of his undisputed masterpiece Music for 18 Musicians' (Pitchfork), Steve Reich: Recordings on ECM comprises the three Steve Reich albums that were released on the label between 1978-1982, presented as facsimile editions housed in a high-quality cardboard box with a booklet containing photos from the archives, manuscript pages and liner notes by Paul Griffiths.

Sourced from the original analogue master tapes and bearing the official AAA label, confirming their all-analogue provenance, these vinyl editions authentically re-introduced the listener to recordings that have since become staples in contemporary music. The works included on these three albums are Music for 18 Musicians, Octet, Music for a Large Ensemble, Violin Phase and Tehillim, tracing the influential early creative period of the composer and his development over the course of fifteen years. The box set arrives on the occasion of Reich's 90th birthday in October 2026.

For more information on Steve Reich, visit stevereich.com.

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