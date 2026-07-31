ECM to Release STEVE REICH: RECORDINGS ON ECM 3-LP Box Set

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ECM is set to release STEVE REICH: RECORDINGS ON ECM, a 3-LP box set compiling three albums the composer released on the label between 1978 and 1982, timed to mark Reich's 90th birthday. The collection brings together MUSIC FOR 18 MUSICIANS, OCTET / MUSIC FOR A LARGE ENSEMBLE / VIOLIN PHASE, and TEHILLIM, presented as facsimile editions housed in a cardboard box with a booklet featuring archival photos, manuscript pages and liner notes by Paul Griffiths.

The set is available October 2, 2026 via ECM, with an exclusive preorder starting on July 31, 2026 on the ECM US Store.

Sourced from the original analogue master tapes and bearing the official AAA label, confirming their all-analogue provenance, these vinyl editions authentically re-introduced the listener to recordings that have since become staples in contemporary music. The works included on these three albums are Music for 18 Musicians, Octet, Music for a Large Ensemble, Violin Phase and Tehillim, tracing the influential early creative period of the composer and his development over the course of fifteen years. The box set arrives on the occasion of Reich's 90th birthday in October 2026.

For more information on Steve Reich, please visit stevereich.com.

The vinyl editions are sourced from the original analogue master tapes and carry the official AAA designation confirming their all-analogue production, spanning what the release describes as roughly fifteen years of Reich's early creative development.

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