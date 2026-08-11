Photos: KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Share KILL FOR THE STEEL Single

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King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released KILL FOR THE STEEL, the latest single from their upcoming 28th studio album ALIEN METAL, set for release on p(doom) records. The track follows previously shared songs LEVEL 5 and ALIEN METAL from the same project.

Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot









Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot

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