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Photos: KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Share KILL FOR THE STEEL Single

The Melbourne six-piece used a modular synthesizer rig nicknamed Nathan to record the forthcoming album.

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Photos: KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Share KILL FOR THE STEEL Single

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released KILL FOR THE STEEL, the latest single from their upcoming 28th studio album ALIEN METAL, set for release on p(doom) records. The track follows previously shared songs LEVEL 5 and ALIEN METAL from the same project.

Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot





Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot
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