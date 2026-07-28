KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Share 'Alien Metal' Title Track

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KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD have released the title track from their forthcoming album ALIEN METAL, the twenty-eighth full-length from the Melbourne band, due later in the summer on p(doom) records. The song arrives with an accompanying visualizer designed by Jason Galea.

(Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot)

Los Angeles, CA (July 28, 2026) – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard who recently announced details of their twenty-eighth album, ALIEN METAL, which will be released later in the summer on p(doom) records, have today shared the title track, the latest single to be taken from the album, alongside its accompanying visualizer designed by Jason Galea.

Written and recorded on the modular synthesizer set up which they took out on the road last year for their 'rave shows', and named 'Nathan' by the band, the track listing of the album, which sees the ever shape-shifting Melbourne six-piece set the controls for the dark heart of electronic dance music, is as follows:

ALIEN METAL TRACK LISTING

Sapience

Alien Metal

The track was written and recorded on a modular synthesizer setup the band nicknamed Nathan, which they used during rave shows staged on the road last year. ALIEN METAL leans into electronic dance music, with the band set to perform at Forest Hills Stadium and Under the K Bridge Park, revive their FIELD OF VISION festival, and play newly announced dates across Australia.



Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot)

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