BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS Tour Draws 380,000+ to Ticket Queue in Indianapolis

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More than 380,000 people joined the ticket queue when on-sale began for Garth Brooks' BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS arena tour stop in Indianapolis, according to figures released by the tour. The demand figure reflects the volume of fans who entered the queue at the time tickets went on sale for the Indianapolis date on the arena tour.

Garth Brooks' 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour kicks off with four back-to-back performances August 20, 21, 22 and 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

A new 'opening night' and Sunday show have been added to the Indianapolis run.

'I knew the city of Indianapolis was a smart choice to start the tour. I had no idea they would show up like this...I am in shock, grateful, and so happy to be touring again. THANK YOU, INDIANAPOLIS!' - Garth Brooks

All tickets for the tour are priced at $154.00 ($140 ticket price + $4.00 Facility Fee + $10.00 Service Charge) plus applicable taxes, every seat in the house, one fair price. The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved. There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. All tickets go on sale simultaneously. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

The 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour will bring every hit Garth has ever made back to the rooms where it all started. These not-to-miss-shows will also serve as the foundation for Killer Live, a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks' tradition of capturing history in real time.

WHEN

Thursday, August 20

Friday, August 21

Saturday, August 22

Sunday, August 23 (matinee)

WHERE

Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana, IN

TICKETS

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or via your Ticketmaster App

The Indianapolis on-sale numbers add to the broader picture of demand surrounding Brooks' return to large-scale touring. BroadwayWorld previously reported on Brooks discussing the tour on national television; for more on that coverage, visit the earlier story on Garth Brooks discussing the Garth Brooks ARENA TOUR on Good Morning America.

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