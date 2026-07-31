PICTURES OF YOU: BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM's Debut Album Out Now

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BUFFALO TRAFFIC JAM has released PICTURES OF YOU, the folk band's debut studio album. The project marks the group's first full-length release, arriving amid growing attention for the band within the folk music scene.

Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elquist, Pictures of You features the standout single, 'Fool's Gold,' which has amassed more than 95 million streams to date, reached #3 on the AAA radio chart and is currently in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio. The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band's sound.

'When I lost my grandma this past fall, I went back home to my parents' farm for a couple of days,' shares Cassidy. 'Together, we sat down and sifted through old photos to display at her funeral and it felt like living my whole life over again. Every image, old and recent, was a chapter in our family's story. I began writing our first album shortly after, and slowly realized these songs were doing the same thing. Each one captures a short, specific moment that shaped who I am. They aren't just songs. They're polaroids—snapshots of exactly what I felt at that time. I hope you listen to this and laugh, cry, smile, and drift back to your own moments—the ones that made you who you are. This is Pictures of You.'

Electric live performers, Buffalo Traffic Jam is in the midst of their extensive headline tour, featuring sold-out shows across the U.S., Europe and Australia. Upcoming dates include sold-out shows at Chicago's House of Blues Chicago, Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, Boston's Roadrunner and New York City's Irving Plaza (two nights), among several others.

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour. Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard's March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday's 'Saturday Sessions', and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.

Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly



Photo Credit: Kendall Kelly

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