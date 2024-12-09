Dylan Gossett Adds New 2025 Dates to 'The Back 40 Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a successful sold-out fall run, critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he'll be continuing The Back 40 Tour in 2025 with 19 newly announced tour dates across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Tulsa, Portland, Tucson, Montreal, Orlando, and more—see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on-sale via artist presale and VIP packages on December 11 at 10 a.m. local time and via public on-sale on December 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Described as “one of country music's most in-demand live draws” by Rolling Stone, the Austin, Texas native is currently headlining sold-out shows across Australia and New Zealand. In addition to the newly announced 2025 dates, Gossett will be making his debut at Stagecoach Festival and Country 2 Country next year.

Earlier this fall, Gossett released his latest single “Tree Birds” via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records—listen HERE. Grammy.com praised Gossett, saying, “The rising Americana sensation employs the perfect amount of harmonica to properly communicate just how head over heels in love he is on the giddy track;” while Holler declared him “[a] frontrunner of this next generation of red dirt singer-songwriters,” and Country Chord proclaimed, “He is one of the most exciting voices in the genre today. He once again captures lighting in a bottle on 'Tree Birds.'”

Over the past year, the artist-to-watch has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music. His breakout hit single “Coal” has amassed over 322 million global streams and Platinum Certifications in Australia, Canada, and Ireland. Not to mention, it notably cracked the Spotify Top 200, Billboard Hot 100, UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, Top 25 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart, and Top 5 on the Spotify Viral 50 US and Global Charts.

In honor of Country Music Month earlier this fall, Amazon Music recently tapped Dylan to contribute “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Amazon Music Original),” out now. He also was featured on the much-talked-about Twisters: The Album Soundtrack with his original song “Stronger Than A Storm.” Closing out a busy summer, he delivered a show-stopping rendition of “Coal” during ESPN's College GameDay at his alma mater Texas A&M—watch a clip of his performance HERE.

UPCOMING DYLAN GOSSETT TOUR DATES

Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre

Dec. 10 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre

Dec. 13 - Christchurch, NZ - Town Hall

February 28 - New Braunfels, Texas - Gruene Hall *NEW DATE

March 8 - Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall (Country 2 Country)

March 14 - London, U.K. - O2 Arena (Country 2 Country)

March 15 - Belfast, U.K. - SSE Arena Belfast (Country 2 Country)

March 16 - Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro (Country 2 Country)

March 27 - Tulsa, Okla. - Cain's Ballroom *NEW DATE

March 28 - Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Criterion *NEW DATE

April 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *NEW DATE

April 5 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *NEW DATE

April 8 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *NEW DATE

April 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *NEW DATE

April 12 - Portland, Oreg. - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *NEW DATE

April 24 - Tucson, Ariz. - Rialto Theatre *NEW DATE

April 26 - Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach Festival

April 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel *NEW DATE

May 13 - London, ON - London Music Hall *NEW DATE

May 14 - Kitchener, ON - Elements *NEW DATE

May 16 - Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala *NEW DATE

May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole *NEW DATE

May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall *NEW DATE

May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *NEW DATE

May 29 - St. Petersburg, Fla. - Jannus Live *NEW DATE

May 30 - Orlando, Fla. - House of Blues *NEW DATE

May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Revolution Live *NEW DATE

July 10-13 - Chicago, Ill. - Windy City Smokeout

ABOUT DYLAN GOSSETT

Dylan Gossett is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. Gossett began writing and recording music during his early teen years using Garage Band on his mother's computer. Throughout high school, college at Texas A&M, and a job at Formula 1 Racing, music remained Gossett's true passion. Inspired to finally release music by a new generation of singer-songwriters he saw emerging online, Dylan began posting videos of his songs in April 2023 — immediately, his music struck a chord with a global audience.

Gossett released his first single “To Be Free” (entirely self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) in June 2023. Shortly thereafter, he teased a snippet of what would become his next song and breakout viral hit “Coal.” The video instantly took off, gaining over one million views within the first week. He quickly got back into his bedroom and created the song from scratch before releasing it in July 2023. Since its release, “Coal” has garnered over 322 million global streams, received Platinum certifications in Australia, Canada and Ireland, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the U.K., reached the Top Five on the Country Radio Chart in Australia, and climbed the Spotify U.S. Top 200. The New York Times called “Coal” “one of the year's best country songs,” and Billboard declared, “'Coal' and 'To Be Free' position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.”

In October 2023, Gossett released his highly anticipated debut EP No Better Time (also self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP received a slew of critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Grammy.com, Atwood Magazine, MusicRow, Holler, Country Central, and more. He then followed it up with his widely praised 2024 EP, Songs In The Gravel, which he wrote and self-produced, while also teaming up with notable producers Eddie Spear and Ian Fitchuk on a few tracks. On the touring front, this fall he embarked on his headlining The Back 40 Tour. Last spring, his first-ever headline (and international) tour, dubbed the No Better Time Tour, sold-out immediately upon on-sale. Gossett has supported Noah Kahan in arenas across Australia, and Morgan Wallen at Houston's Minute Maid Park, as well as opened for Wyatt Flores and Brent Cobb on their fall 2023 tours. This year, Gossett's festival trek included debuts at SXSW, CMA Fest, Hangout Music Festival, Tortuga Music Festival, Two Step Inn Festival, and more.

Photo credit: Julia Stephenson

