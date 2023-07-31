Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles

Spotify is dropping two new singles from your favorite singer/songwriter on your daddy’s side, Durand Bernarr.

The singles include a rendition of Durand’s second single, “Leveled,” off of his Wanderlust album, and a new track “KFAR,” a cover of Seal’s beloved song, “Kiss From a Rose.” The release of these singles comes as the final installment in a series of Spotify Singles from artists featured on Spotify’s R&B Rising playlist, a playlist dedicated to shining a spotlight on emerging R&B talent.

In his first single, Durand reimagined his song “Leveled,” offering a pared-down version that allows his vocals to shine. For his second single, Durand covered Seal’s song, “Kiss from a Rose,” offering a passionate rendition of the iconic song while incorporating his unique sound.

Says Durand:

"When my father gave me Seal's eponymous second album at 10 years old, I knew I wanted to create something similar at some point in my life. Revisiting the album as an adult evokes the same childhood thought, but I feel the lyrics more now. Honestly, the way he expresses love, life, loss, and gratitude in his stories makes me weep. That raw emotion gave me the push to approach "Kiss From a Rose" in a way I wouldn't have been able to before experiencing my own trials in life. It's a song that I hadn't sung before and I wanted to showcase a different dynamic with my art. I hope my cousins enjoy it!"

About Durand Bernarr

Durand utilizes his viral personality to his advantage as he ushers listeners and audiences in with his candid anecdotes, playful melodies, and mesmerizing falsetto. Such is evident in his sophomore album Wanderlust, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Top R&B/Soul albums chart and No. 31 on iTunes Albums chart (all genres). Written and arranged by Durand Bernarr, Wanderlust, available today, embodies an intimate unveiling of Durand’s introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness.

Since the debut of his self-titled album DUR& in 2020, which debuted at the #1 spot on the Apple Music R&B charts, Durand, the ever-lively, groovy songster and multi-hyphenate, has continued to skate his way towards mainstream success. His vocally energetic performances coupled with his live roller-skating and flamboyant fashions are standout components of his artistry. Durand showcased his versatile persona and style in his video ‘Company’ off DUR&.

Following the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Wanderlust and his sold-out 17-city tour, "The Wanderlust Tour," performance artist Durand Bernarr recently announced “My Bad For Taking So Long…The Wanderlust Tour Continues." The 15-city tour begins on September 6th at The Abbey in Orlando, FL., and will make stops across the U.S. in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and more before concluding in Berlin, Germany, on November 20th.

In 2021, Durand opened for Erykah Badu on her BADUBOTRON tour in Nashville, TN; headlined MOBIfest 2021; performed for Netflix and Hillman Grad’s “Moments in Love;” performed for and hosted the 2022 Road to Roots Picnic, a presentation of influential Black voices and creatives across genres at The Kennedy Center, curated by The Roots; followed by a crowd-favorite performance at the official Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, PA; headlined the 2022 NYC PrideFest which included a live broadcast of his performance for “Stuck”. on ABC7; and received a Grammy honor for ‘Freefall’, featured on KAYTRANADA’s Grammy-winning album BUBBA, just to name a few.