Duo Hate Moss Premiere New Song, 'Peonia'

In the run up to their second studio album, 'NaN,' out this May via Stock-A, Hate Moss have unfolded their latest single, "Peonia". The new music arrives as the band also announce a crop of UK shows this May with dates in Oxford, Bristol and London. They are set to embark on a UK tour soon. Listen to the song here or here.

Honouring their genre-bending skills, new single "Peonia" sees Hate Moss weave in tranquil production through daunting symphs and warped bass wobbles. Mesmerising, ominous, and just simply compelling, across this new track Hate Moss take you on an ethereal journey of atmospheric instrumentation.

Talking about the new single, Ian says, "Peonia is trivially a love song, Tina jokingly told me that I had never written a song for her, so I decided to write Peonia which is the name of her favourite flower... The lyrics are about the difficulties that every relationship faces and how we try to move forward because in the end, when things are done for a good purpose, everything that seems wrong turns out to be right. It started out as a Cumbia-style song that later became more trip-hop and dark wave."

Following the success of their minimalistic lo-fi offering, "Eremita", "Peonia" sees the group further their alluring tone, all whilst driving-in a thrilling new message. Exploring the yearn to progress into something more, something new and unearthly, "Peonia," sees a twisted love story between two people desperate for more. Weaving in experimental electronica, with soft vocals, the production across this track carries the narrative effortlessly.



Emphasising this very notion, Tina says, "The melodies have oriental references to bring the listener into an exotic environment, because we believe that sensuality in a love song is fundamental."

Mastered in Somerset's Loud Mastering Studios by Jason Mitchell, "Peonia," also welcomes mixer and co-producer - In A Sleeping Mood; both of whom have contributed to Hate Moss' upcoming second LP: 'NaN'.

The album will be released on 20 May 2022 by Stock-a Production (Italy-UK), Before Sunrise Records (Brazil), Rock City (LATAM).

Hate Moss' UK Dates are as follows:

-14th May - Shacklewell Arms, London (Club The Mammoth production with Kitka and Paprika Kinsky)

-17th May - The Library, Oxford (All Will Be Well Records production with Moth Drop and Pink Diamonds Revue)

-18th May - The Lanes, Bristol (BLG Promotions and Ricardo Camembert Arts production with Pavor Nocturnus and theskyisthinaspaperhere)

Photo Credits: Ruggero Lupo Mengoni