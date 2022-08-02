Duo Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell Release Single And Video 'Peppermint Tea' From Upcoming Album

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell have released the second single and video PEPPERMINT TEA, from their upcoming, eagerly awaited album TWO FOR THE ROAD.

The song is composed by Anne Burnell, who has previously won two Billboard Magazine Certificate of Achievement In Songwriting Awards. Providing the musical landscape to the track is husband Mark Burnell on piano and keyboard, and their all-star musicians: Joshua Ramos on bass, who has toured with Ramsey Lewis, Henry Johnson on guitar, also from Ramsay's band and he has recorded with Nancy Wilson, Joe Williams and Stanley Turrentine, and Jim Widlowski on drums, who performs with Chicago's major touring musicals including Hamilton and Wicked.

Noted Grammy Award winning jazz critic and author Neil Tesser said of the track: "a blend of jazz and folk-rock that recalls Anne's 1980s college days - proves that good music in any idiom conquers all doubts." While praising her vocals: "With her timbre of clarified honey, containing a hint of clove, Anne can shape her voice around a gaggle of genres: jazz, blues, pop, and hybrids of all three, handling each with a mix of intimacy and strength."

The film will take you on Anne's memories and reminisces of her college years while majoring in Theatre. Video production was by Thomas Frantz, who also served as videographer with Bob Kucera. Filming was done on location in Rogers Park, Chicago with Judy Kowal, Bob Kucera, Mark Burnell and Anne Burnell appearing.

Recording of the song was done at Chicago's Soundmine Studio. Dennis Tousana served as recording engineer, with Erik Martin of Soundanswer as audio consultant. Vocals were recorded by Mark Burnell and the remixing and mastering was performed by Bob Katz of Digital Domain.

The album TWO FOR THE ROAD, will be released on August 17th, at iTunes, Amazon, and streaming services Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora YouTube, and all digital outlets. A mixture of jazz, pop, and blues in their unique style, the album features two songs written by Anne (Another Chorus of the Blues and Peppermint Tea) and one track written by Mark (Looking For The Gold). Mark played piano on all tracks and arranged several as well.

To celebrate the release, they will be doing a CD release concert at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 South Ashland, Chicago, Wednesday, August 17, at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at EpiphanyChi.com or Evite.com and are $15 - General Admission, $25 General Admission at door and $48 VIP (table for 2, first 3 rows). Doors open at 5pm for a pre-concert Golden Hour for drinks and lite-bites. Live Streaming for the concert will also be available by going to EpiphanyChi.com.