Dune Rats Announce Third Full-Length LP 'Hurry Up And Wait'

Brisbane's Dune Rats have announced the release of their third full-length album, Hurry Up And Wait, set for release on January 31st, 2020 via Rise Records. Along with news of the LP, the band premiered a brand new song - "Crazy" - last night on Dan Carter's Radio 1 Rock Show on BBC. The track was produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer) and recorded in Feldmann's LA studios. "Crazy" is available now via your preferred listening service and pre-orders for Hurry Up And Wait are live now.

The trio - Danny Beus, Brett Jansch and BC Michaels - kicks off a short run of US dates this week, starting in Los Angeles at the Satellite tomorrow night before hitting San Francisco, Vancouver, Portland, Whistler, Brooklyn, and Chicago, before wrapping up in Toronto on November 16th. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now, click here for more info.

"Crazy" is just the latest offering from Hurry Up And Wait, which also includes previously released 2019 singles "Rubber Arm" and "No Plans." The writing process for the LP took them from a farmhouse in Australia belonging to friend & Cosmic Psychos legend Ross Knight to Feldmann's LA Studio and back again - with help along the way from James Tidswell of Violent Soho, engineer Mitch Kenny, producer and songwriter Miro Mackie, and mixer Mike Green. The Dunies also recruited fast-rising alternative star K.Flay, who makes an appearance on "Stupid Is As Stupid Does," a song about getting in trouble with your friends.

Hurry Up And Wait follows the immense success of their breakthrough album The Kids Will Know It's Bulls, which was produced by FIDLAR's Zac Carper and debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart upon its 2017 release. One of the most beloved rock bands in Australia, their live show is renowned for its high-energy, party atmosphere - past touring mates The Hives, The Subways, DZ Deathrays and more as well as played festivals around the world including Laneway Festival, Splendour in the Grass, 2000 Trees, The Great Escape, SXSW, and more.

Full US dates are below and fans can look forward to a "Crazy" music video coming soon, and for the most up to date information please visit www.dunerats.tv.

2019 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:



November 5 @ Satellite in Los Angeles, CA

November 6 @ Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco, CA

November 8 @ Rickshaw in Vancouver, BC

November 9 @ Bunk Bar in Portland, OR

November 10 @ Garfinkel's in Whistler, BC

November 12 @ Rough Trade in Brooklyn, NY

November 15 @ Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL

November 16 @ Lee's Palace in Toronto, ON





